Hyperion Materials & Technologies Announces the Election of Allison Aden to the Board of Directors

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies ("Hyperion") today announced that Allison Aden has joined its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Ms. Aden brings extensive executive management experience to Hyperion, including over 15 years as Chief Financial Officer of both public and private equity portfolio companies. Ms. Aden currently serves as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Diversified, an industry leading technology solutions provider delivering innovative digital media, collaborative, broadcasting, electronic security, and OTT solutions globally. Prior to joining Diversified in the summer of 2018, Ms. Aden led finance teams across a variety of industries including manufacturing production and distribution, technology integration, professional services and commercial real estate.

"We are pleased to welcome Allison Aden to the Hyperion Board of Directors," said Peter Stavros, Head of KKR's Industrial Group and a Director on Hyperion's Board. "Allison is a proven business executive with significant experience leading finance teams for growing organizations. As we continue our stand-up activities, we anticipate leaning heavily on Allison's history of building strong finance teams committed to enabling the business needs of the organization."

"The common thread across Allison's many years as CFO has been operating in an environment of high growth and significant business transformation," said Ron Voigt, CEO of Hyperion. "Allison has a strong history of leading the upgrade of financial systems while ensuring a dedication to appropriate financial controls. Allison will serve as an invaluable resource to Hyperion's management team. We are very excited to work with her."

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies:

With more than 1,500 associates worldwide, Hyperion Materials & Technologies is dedicated to creating solutions for your hard and super-hard material needs through partnership, innovation and invention. Our exclusive cemented carbide (tungsten carbide (WC)), diamond (mono- and polycrystalline diamond (PCD)), and cubic boron nitride (CBN) materials are the base for our more than 50,000 products. For more information, please visit www.HyperionMT.com.

