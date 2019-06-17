Hyperion Materials & Technologies Announces the Election of Jacqueline Acho, Ph.D., to the Board of Directors

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies ("Hyperion") today announced that Jacqueline Acho has joined its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Dr. Acho is the President of The Acho Group, a strategy and leadership consulting firm, with a particular focus on helping organizations drive engagement through an empathy-centered business culture. Dr. Acho has helped clients grow and innovate for 25 years across a wide variety of industries, including: manufacturing, chemicals, transportation, academia and technology-based economic development. Dr. Acho recently published the book: Empathy Deficit Disorder: Healing from Our Mix-ups about Work, Home and Sex. Prior to founding the Acho Group in 2005, she was a Partner at McKinsey & Company.

"We are extremely excited to have Jackie join our Board of Directors," said Ron Voigt, CEO of Hyperion. "Jackie's experience in helping drive organizational growth and innovation through empathy-based leadership aligns perfectly with Hyperion's commitment to employee engagement. Jackie's background uniquely positions her to support Hyperion as we execute upon our strategy and expand our business by strengthening our already best-in-class product development capabilities and customer service."

"As Hyperion continues to build out its organization as a stand-alone company, we are expanding the breadth and depth of experience on our Board," said Peter Stavros, Head of KKR's Industrial Group and a Director on Hyperion's Board. "Jackie has a long history of guiding strategic decision-making for highly successful organizations and is also at the vanguard of employee engagement, which is a core part of our investment strategy. We are enthusiastic about the opportunity with Jackie and to benefit from her future contributions."

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies:

With over 1,600 associates worldwide, Hyperion Materials & Technologies is dedicated to creating solutions for your hard and super-hard material needs through partnership, innovation, and invention. Our exclusive cemented carbide (tungsten carbide (WC)), diamond (mono- and polycrystalline diamond (PCD)), and cubic boron nitride (CBN) materials are the base for our more than 50,000 products. For more information, please visit https://www.hyperionmt.com/.

Media Contact:

Fernanda Pasquale

Fernanda.Pasquale@hyperionmt.com

614-438-2130

SOURCE Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Related Links

https://www.hyperionmt.com/

