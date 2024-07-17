Hyperion Materials & Technologies appoints Pat Murphy to Board of Directors

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies ("Hyperion") today announced that Pat Murphy, former President and CEO of Fortive Advanced Healthcare Solutions, has joined the company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Pat Murphy joins the Board of Directors of Hyperion Materials & Technologies, Inc., a KKR portfolio company.

Pat was a member of the initial leadership team that helped stand up Fortive as an independent public company when it spun-out of Danaher in 2016. Prior to becoming President and CEO of Advanced Healthcare Solutions, he led the Precision Technologies segment at Fortive and oversaw its operations in EMEA and China. He also served as co-executive sponsor of the Pride Across Fortive employee and friends resource group.

Prior to joining Fortive, he served as Group President of Automation at Danaher for two years. Prior to Danaher, Pat spent three years as the CEO of Nidec Motor Company and the President of the Appliance, Commercial and Industrial segment of Nidec Corporation. Prior to Nidec, Pat spent 26 years at Emerson in roles of increasing responsibility including as President of Digital Appliance Controls, President of Emerson Appliance Motors and Group Vice President leading the motor and appliance components business.

"Pat is an accomplished business leader with a strong track record of success, and we are extremely pleased to have him join the Hyperion Board," said Ron Voigt, CEO of Hyperion. "We look forward to leveraging Pat's wealth of experience to continue growing the Hyperion business and achieving our strategic goals."

"We are thrilled to welcome Pat to the Hyperion Board," said Josh Weisenbeck, KKR Partner and Director on Hyperion's Board. "Pat's unique skills and perspective will complement the Board well. I look forward to the valuable insights Pat is sure to provide to the management team and broader organization, as Hyperion pursues its growth strategy."

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Hyperion board," said Murphy. "I look forward to contributing my experience to assist Hyperion in realizing their strategic objectives and enhancing the value they bring to the market."

Media Contact

Matthew Seymour

VP of Marketing

[email protected]





About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 60 years of experience in cemented carbide, diamond, and cubic boron nitride technologies.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion's profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

SOURCE Hyperion Materials & Technologies