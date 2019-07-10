Hyperion Materials & Technologies celebrates first year as standalone company

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, an advanced material science leader responsible for groundbreaking manufacturing technologies, recently marked its first year as an independent company following an investment from KKR and is moving forward on a path of growth and development.

"In just a year, we have cemented the leadership team, established an independent presence around the world and engaged our entire workforce through an employee equity program, all of which has allowed us to focus even more on innovating for our customers and creating best-in-class products," said Ron Voigt, CEO of Hyperion.

One recent example includes the spring launch of the BZN Compacts VS-Series, which features a new chain of polycrystalline cubic boron nitride (PCBN) grades for fabrication into tools capable of higher levels of productivity, precision and consistency in hardened steel turning and milling and powder metal machining. Other key innovations include the industrialization of diamond-faced carbide valve and seat sub-assemblies used in directional drilling tools for a major oil and gas client and the development of unique concepts and solutions for vitrified cubic boron nitride (CBN) grinding applications.

With employee engagement being a hallmark of KKR's Industrials team's investment philosophy, KKR and Hyperion recently rolled out the Hyperion Ownership Participation Program to further support employees and build a stronger company. The program grants all employees equity in the company, supports training across multiple functional areas, improves worker safety and supports involvement in the community.

Working together with KKR, Hyperion's growth plans include:

Continuing to engage and develop the global workforce of nearly 1,600 through training and employee ownership

Expanding the company's reach, both organically and through acquisitions

Accelerating the introduction of new technologies to support existing customers and attract new ones

Completing a lean conversion of manufacturing processes to increase efficiency and performance

While Hyperion Materials & Technologies is a relatively new name in the industrial world, the company has a rich legacy of expertise founded on decades of important scientific breakthroughs, including synthesis of the first man-made diamond and the development of cemented carbide. Hyperion was formed in July 2018 and is born out of GE Superabrasives, Diamond Innovations and Sandvik Hard Materials.

