Hyperion Materials & Technologies introduces carbide grade that excels in machining superalloys

Hyperion's materials experts specially engineered grade AM110 to optimize the hardness, toughness and galling resistance required for machining superalloys in today's demanding industrial applications. Some of the targeted markets include aerospace, medical and energy, where quality and productivity are critical to manufacturing precision components.

"We are continuously working with our toolmaker customers to develop improved grades and products that help them solve their biggest challenges," said Ron Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion. "Machining superalloys brings a different set of challenges due to intense heat and high pressure on the tooling. Our AM110 grade of carbide rods can overcome these challenges, producing tooling that delivers more predictable results with cutting edges that break less often."

Testing at Hyperion demonstrated that end milling tools made with grade AM110 rod blanks performed 35 percent better on INCONEL workpieces compared to conventional tungsten carbide grades.

"One of Hyperion R&D's strengths is the ability to effectively combine our knowledge of customer applications, expertise in machining mechanics and deep expertise in materials science to develop cutting-edge carbide grades that deliver both productivity and durability," said Biju Varghese, Hyperion's Vice President of Engineered Solutions and Global R&D. "Our research and development team achieved the ideal composition with grade AM110 and delivered a product that provides a superior balance between wear, galling and toughness for superalloy machining."

Hyperion offers grade AM110 carbide rods in a variety of dimensions and finishes and as sintered or ground to ISO h5 or h6 tolerances.

Visit Hyperion at booth 3099 in hall 3 at GrindTec in Augsburg, Germany, from March 15 to 18 or go to www.hyperionmt.com/products/AM110 to learn more about Hyperion's grade AM110 carbide rods, as well as the company's complete portfolio of tungsten carbide rods suited to meet a wide variety of manufacturing needs.

