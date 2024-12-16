Hyperion Materials & Technologies to acquire TEMSA Metallurgical Group

Barcelona, Spain area manufacturer will provide new capabilities to develop custom tungsten carbide wear parts and tooling in the European market.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Materials & Technologies, a leading global materials science company specializing in advanced hard and super-hard materials for various industries and applications, has announced an agreement to acquire TEMSA Transformaciones y Estudios Metalúrgicos SL ("TEMSA"), along with its sister companies PLUSDUR SL and METADUR SL. These Barcelona-based companies specialize in manufacturing high-precision tooling for wear applications, including cold forming, powder metallurgy compacting, and deep drawing. TEMSA will become the European anchor for the Precision Solutions by Hyperion custom wear components business.

"TEMSA is exactly the partner we have been looking for to expand and enhance our custom wear part offering in Europe. Their engineering expertise, investments in machining technology and competence working with tungsten carbide have made them a go-to supplier for turnkey hard materials projects," said Ron Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperion. "We are energized by the capabilities and talented employee base that TEMSA brings to the Hyperion family. We look forward to working together to build long-lasting relationships that will benefit Hyperion and TEMSA customers."

For almost 40 years, TEMSA, a worldwide leader in the tooling manufacture, has gone beyond its limits, always focused on helping customers across a wide range of industries meet complex tooling requirements. With a team of 100, including engineers, highly skilled machine operators, and technical experts at a 8.000m2 production facility in Barcelona, Spain, TEMSA will provide a strong complement to Hyperion's European operations.

"We are thrilled to join TEMSA's expertise in high-precision tool manufacturing in ultra-small batches with Hyperion's global competence in hard materials," said Xavier Collell, CEO of TEMSA Group. "By joining forces with Hyperion and its unique competences, we look forward to achieving new solutions for our customers and leveraging our combined technological expertise to drive market innovation."

In addition to serving its existing customers, TEMSA will become a vital part of expanding the Precision Solutions by Hyperion business to Europe. This business uses Hyperion's global footprint to provide specialized, precision finishing capabilities for tailored, high-quality wear components and tooling.

About Hyperion Materials & Technologies

Hyperion Materials & Technologies, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio, USA, is a global leader in hard and super-hard materials with more than 70 years of experience developing cemented carbide, diamond and cubic boron nitride technologies.

To learn more, visit HyperionMT.com or check out Hyperion's profiles on LinkedIn or YouTube.

About TEMSA

TEMSA began nearly 40 years ago with the ambition to exceed the expectations of a typical tool manufacturer. The phrase "beyond tooling" encapsulates this vision perfectly. TEMSA provides solutions for a wide range of applications globally, never shying away from any challenge, no matter how ambitious or seemingly impossible.

To learn more, visit www.temsa.cat.

