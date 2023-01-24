Hyperion Mortgage Continues Growth with Addition of South Carolina License

Atlanta-based joint-venture of Hyperion Bank has grown to serve customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and now, The Palmetto State

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Mortgage, a home-lending provider has been licensed in South Carolina. Hyperion Mortgage also holds licenses in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

"We're excited to continue expanding our reach in response to consumer demand and our strong lender networks," says Janet Farmer, a longtime mortgage professional who is Branch Manager and a Loan Originator with Hyperion Mortgage. "In addition to our deep experience, we offer comprehensive lending options, competitive pricing and white-glove service."

Janet Farmer - Branch Manager (producing), Hyperion Mortgage Carol Lynn Upshaw - Senior Mortgage Loan Originator, Hyperion Mortgage

Farmer notes that Hyperion Mortgage offers a complete range of conventional, jumbo, FHA, FHA Disaster Relief Loans, VA, USDA, home equity (HELOC) loans, self-employed borrower, investor loans, no income loans and other specialty products.

"We offer the highest level of service to complement the top-flight service provided by Hyperion Bank, with a breadth of loan products and competitive pricing," says Carol Lynn Upshaw, a veteran lender who is Senior Mortgage Loan Originator with Hyperion Mortgage. "And we strive to educate borrowers to help them achieve their short- and long-term financial goals, whether purchasing a home, refinancing or investing in residential real estate."

Hyperion Mortgage, which is based in Atlanta, is a joint venture between Hyperion Bank and a national mortgage partner. Available by appointment, online or through the Hyperion Mortgage App 24/7. Download the app to complete a loan application, upload documents or see the current status of your loan.

3525 Piedmont Rd, Suite 5-215, Atlanta 30305/Piedmont Center, Building 5. Hyperion Mortgage, LLC, 678-909-7575 or [email protected]. www.Hyperion-Mortgage.com Equal Opportunity Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. (NMLS #1949389/AL #22770/FL #MLD1982/Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee 70666/NC # L-211156/NJ #1949389/PA #80467/SC #1949389/TN #1949389)

Media inquiries:

Drew Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

