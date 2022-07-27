Hyperion Mortgage Now Licensed in North Carolina

In two years, Atlanta-based joint-venture of Hyperion Bank has grown to serve customers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and now, The Tar Heel State

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Mortgage, an Atlanta-based home-lending provider, has been licensed in North Carolina. In addition to its home state of Georgia, Hyperion Mortgage also holds licenses in Alabama, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee.

Charlie Crawford, Board Member, Hyperion Mortgage

"We're excited to continue expanding our reach in response to consumer demand and the strong referral networks of Hyperion Mortgage lending professionals," says Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., one of the founders and a board member of Hyperion Mortgage. "In addition to our highly experienced loan originators, we offer comprehensive lending options, competitive pricing and tailored personal service."

Crawford notes that Hyperion Mortgage offers a complete range of conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, home equity (HELOC) loans and other specialty products.

"We offer the highest level of service aligned to complement the existing best-in-class service provided by Hyperion Bank, with a breadth of loan products and competitive pricing," says Janet Farmer, Hyperion Mortgage Branch Manager. "And we strive to educate borrowers to help them achieve their short- and long-term financial goals, whether purchasing a home or refinancing."

Hyperion Mortgage is a joint venture between Hyperion Bank and a national mortgage partner. Available by appointment, online or through the Hyperion Mortgage App 24/7. Download the app to complete a loan application, upload documents, or see the current status of your loan.

3525 Piedmont Rd, Suite 5-215, Atlanta 30305/Piedmont Center, Building 5. Hyperion Mortgage, LLC, 678-909-7575 or [email protected]. www.Hyperion-Mortgage.com Equal Opportunity Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval. (NMLS #1949389/AL #22770/FL #MLD1982/Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee 70666/NC # L-211156/NJ #1949389/PA #80467/TN #1949389)

