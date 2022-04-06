Hyperkalemia Drugs Market- 38% of Growth to Originate from North America| |Evolving Opportunities with AdvaCare International & Ardelyx Inc |17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growing cases of chronic diseases, the growing use of various therapeutics, and the increasing prevalence of hyperkalemia will drive the growth of the Hyperkalemia Drugs Market. However, poor diagnosis might hamper the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The hyperkalemia drugs market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The hyperkalemia drugs market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including AdvaCare International, Ardelyx Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, CytoSorbents Corp., KVK Tech Inc., Sanofi SA, Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd., and Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

Few companies with their key offerings

AdvaCare International - The company offers hyperkalemia drugs as relief in antagonizing the cardiac toxicity provided the patient is not receiving digitalis therapy, under the brand name CalcoCare.

Ardelyx Inc. - The company offers a hyperkalemia drug that targets potassium secretion through the lumen of the gut, which is still in development under RDX013.

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers a hyperkalemia drug that provides rapid and sustained potassium control for patients, under the brand name Lokelma.

CytoSorbents Corp. - The company offers a hyperkalemia drug designed to treat cases of moderate to severe hyperkalemia where dialysis is not available, under the brand name Kontrol.

KVK Tech Inc. - The company offers hyperkalemia drugs such as sodium polystyrene sulfonate powder, under the brand name Kayexalate.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Download a free sample now!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hyperkalemia drugs market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into chronic hyperkalemia and acute hyperkalemia.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

To know about the contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Hyperkalemia Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 803.17 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.08 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AdvaCare International, Ardelyx Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, CytoSorbents Corp., KVK Tech Inc., Sanofi SA, Steadfast MediShield Pvt. Ltd., and Vifor Pharma Management Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

