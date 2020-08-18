HyperLaser Announces Launch of the Most Compact, Powerful & Easy-to-Use Laser Engraver

WALNUT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLaser recently announced the launch of their most compact, powerful and easy-to-use laser engraver. With advanced features, an intuitive app and instant smartphone connectivity, anyone can harness the power of laser engraving on any object for art, business and fun. HyperLaser is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hyperlaserengraver/the-most-compact-powerful-and-simple-to-use-laser-engraver

Until now, laser engravers have been cost-prohibitive and difficult to use. Their large size and slow speed made them impractical for many applications, and they lacked the usability that consumers and hobbyists desire. HyperLaser solves these problems. It's compact, lightweight and portable, making it perfect for desktop laser engraving, and it's simple and intuitive for anyone to use.

"Laser engraving is an incredibly useful technique for applying precise, permanent markings to virtually any object. The applications are endless for art, manufacturing and business. But until now, the process has been complicated, expensive and difficult for consumers to master. Our goal with HyperLaser was to make the experience simple, fun and intuitive. Our compact and powerful, go-anywhere laser engraver is beginner-friendly. Users can sketch or select any image for engraving using their smartphone and begin their creation in seconds. HyperLaser takes the complication out of the process so that users can concentrate on creativity." -HyperLaser CEO, Karl Luo

Engraving starts with a smartphone app that allows users to sketch a picture or upload any image or text. HyperLaser connects seamlessly, and within seconds of setup, engraving begins. Although small in size, HyperLaser is powerful. With up to 5,000mW power and 60,000mm/min speed, it allows users to engrave on virtually any material and the advanced laser system works even on curves surfaces, cylinders and round objects at any angle – something that other laser engravers cannot do.

HyperLaser also keeps beginners in mind with built-in safety features that prevent overheating and safeguards that stop the laser when any unsafe conditions are detected. The device has two available safety shield systems that protect users including one with a fan and fume filter that make it perfect for home and hobbyist use. For anyone considering laser engraving, HyperLaser is a smart choice. It is perhaps the most user-friendly, affordable choice available today, and its creative possibilities are endless.

