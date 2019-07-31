Hyperledger Adds 11 New Members

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today welcomed 11 new members to its expanding enterprise blockchain community. The announcement comes as Hyperledger members from around the world are meeting in Tokyo, Japan, at the annual Hyperledger Member Summit, a two-day event dedicated to community-driven planning, training and networking.

Hyperledger is a multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation that includes various enterprise blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Hyperledger continues to grow its membership, technology portfolio and domain expertise. In addition to these latest new members, Hyperledger recently added a 14th project, Hyperledger Transact.

"Our annual member summit is always a time to reflect on our progress as a community and a springboard for new technology," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "It's rewarding to see our projects are now powering hundreds of production networks, and we are going deeper into enterprises and wider with our developments every day. The newest members add even more depth and breadth to our community, which is the driving force behind our mission of advancing open source enterprise blockchain adoption."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases. The latest general members to join the community are Bitfury, Blockforce, Cargill, The Elamachain Foundation, FNZ, Mindtree, Splunk, Truffle Blockchain Group, Inc. and Unbound Tech.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include University of Nicosia and The United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC).

New member quotes:

Bitfury

"Bitfury's decision to join the Linux Foundation and Hyperledger reflects our commitment to make the world more transparent and trusted through the use of blockchain applications and other emerging technologies," said Valery Vavilov, CEO and co-founder of Bitfury. "We look forward to collaborating with leaders across a variety of sectors to build new blockchain solutions that improve the services and systems that people use every day."

Blockforce

"Blockforce is a social innovation driven blockchain research and builder," said André Salem, Founder & CEO at Blockforce. "Offering tech consulting, we build blockchain-based digital products, providing creative problem solving and end-to-end blockchain services support. We've pioneer uses cases in Brazil using mostly Hyperledger technologies and are excited to collaborate closely with the Hyperledger community and boost our ecosystem's impact legacy."

Cargill

"An open-first technology principle and industry consortia are the tools that will help global food and agricultural companies embrace digital to feed the world," said Justin Kershaw, chief information officer (CIO), Cargill. "The Hyperledger community provides all of us access to the best thinking to help accelerate technology solutions, transform supply chains and address the world's urgent food challenges. Cargill has actively contributed to Hyperledger projects by sharing our digital expertise and engineering, and more importantly our industry leadership and experience in food and agriculture. We are thrilled to become a formal member of this consortium and continue this important work."

The Elamachain Foundation

"The Elamachain Foundation is the fusion of blockchain and AI and an opinion leader of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," said Kevin Kang, Director in Chief, The Elamachain Foundation. "Our business in Korea specializes in AI chatbot and commerce while our R&D teams in Singapore and the U.S. are developing permissioned blockchain as a base for on-chain payment systems and 'emotional intelligence AI core,' which is a core technology. We operate our business with a vision for where high technology can take us. Joining the global Hyperledger community will help us deliver on that vision."

FNZ

"FNZ is a global partner to major banks, asset managers and insurers, providing technology and operations to support them in delivering first class services to their customers," said Phil Goffin, Head of Innovation at FNZ. "As innovators and the creators of the world's first production blockchain ecosystem for the asset management industry, FNZ ChainClear, we're excited to be joining Hyperledger and to continue to develop and deploy new solutions for the benefit of the whole industry and its customers."

Mindtree

"Mindtree strongly supports the mission of Hyperledger and the Linux Foundation to advance cross-industry, open source blockchain technologies," said Madhusudhan KM, Chief Technology Officer, Mindtree. "Mindtree has been contributing to the Hyperledger community since 2017 and officially joining as a general member is a logical next step. It's an opportunity to demonstrate our leadership and share our deep domain expertise, collaborating with peers across the Hyperledger community. This collaboration also enhances our Hyperledger skills, allowing us to offer various blockchain-based solutions to prospective enterprise customers."

Splunk

"Hyperledger technologies are becoming part of our customers' enterprise infrastructure," said Nate McKervey, Head of Blockchain and DLT at Splunk. "Extending the Splunk platform to help organizations gain success with the deployment of these technologies is a natural fit. Today, we are excited to release the first of these extensions: Splunk App for Hyperledger Fabric."

Truffle Blockchain Group, Inc.

"We're extremely excited to join Hyperledger," said Tim Coulter, Founder and CEO of Truffle Blockchain Group, Inc., the company behind the popular Truffle Suite of development tools. "It's our mission to build world class development tooling for blockchain developers, and joining the Linux Foundation and the Hyperledger community helps us align the needs of enterprise developers with that mission. As a member, we hope to standardize the development experience and address the needs of developers and enterprises across the globe."

Unbound Tech

"We are excited to join the Hyperledger community, which comprises some of the most forward-looking organizations working on distributed ledger technology," said Professor Yehuda Lindell, CEO of Unbound. "We are focused on creating a MPC-based virtual Hardware Security Module that encompasses a new approach to secure transactions, data and mission-critical business workflows. Blockchain technology is rapidly becoming a key component of trust dependent systems across a range of application domains. By joining Hyperledger, we plan to share our expertise and knowledge to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies."

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

Contact:

Emily Fisher

Linux Foundation/Hyperledger

PR@Hyperledger.org

SOURCE Hyperledger

Related Links

https://www.hyperledger.org

