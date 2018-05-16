"Adding a major bank like Deutsche Bank to our list of Premier members demonstrates the value Hyperledger brings to the financial services market," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "With their help and global reach, we look forwarding to driving more global production deployments like Know Your Customer (KYC), payments, trading and others based on Hyperledger technologies."

Hyperledger aims to enable organizations to build robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases. It is a global collaboration of more than 230 organizations including leaders in finance, banking, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing and technology.

"As a Premier member, we're hoping our expertise and global network will help advance open source distributed ledger technologies and allow us to better serve the complex needs of our clients, who look to us to improve their and their trade partners' financial endeavors," said Jon Pearson, Head of Deutsche Bank Labs United Kingdom and Ireland.

To see a full list of member companies, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/about/members. If you're interested in joining Hyperledger as a member company, please visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/about/join

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

Contact

The Linux Foundation/Hyperledger

Jessica Rampen

jrampen@linuxfoundation.org

650.787.3548

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyperledger-adds-deutsche-bank-as-premier-member-300648669.html

SOURCE Hyperledger

Related Links

https://www.hyperledger.org/

