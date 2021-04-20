Hyperledger Announces Speakers, Agenda Details for Global Forum

Hyperledger also announced a keynote from Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response at the FDA Tweet this

Hyperledger also announced that Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), will deliver the opening day keynote for Europe and the Americas. In a preview of his talk, Yiannas said: "The benefits of distributed ledger technology have been clear to me for a long time. But food supply chain disruptions and market place imbalances experienced early-on in the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted how a distributed, decentralized, yet digitally connected food system could be a safer, stronger, and more resilient food system."

Hyperledger Global Forum will kick off at 8:00 am CEST on each day with a four hour block of content and speakers focused on Asia and the European markets and community. Sessions will range from The State of Blockchain Interoperability in 2021 and UAE Trade Connect – UAE's First and Largest Blockchain-based Trade Finance Platform to Oceans Plastics Recycling Solution using Hybrid Blockchain and Universal Rendering of SSI Credentials .

A second block will begin at 11:00 am EDT with another four hours of content from speakers in Europe and the Americas. Topics will include Building Transformative Platforms to Scale 5G Ecosystems using Hyperledger , Supply Chain Security – Tackling Compliance, Fraud and Counterfeiting , Building a Hyperledger Indy Network – A Technical Overview and Blockchain in the COVID-19 Fight – US HHS Testing Results Reporting Using Distributed Ledger .

Once again, to ensure a compelling content agenda that aligns with top-of-mind issues for its community, Hyperledger turned the selection process over to an external Program Committee. This community group went through a detailed review process to determine the speaker line-up for Hyperledger Global Forum 2021.

"Hyperledger Global Forum is our annual opportunity to bring together the extended enterprise blockchain community and focus on the evolution and impact of our technologies on a global scale," said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger and general manager for Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "With this, our third HGF, we are embracing the virtual nature of things as an opportunity to reach a larger global audience and host conversations about our technologies, use cases and future applications across time zones and, thanks to real-time translation, in local languages. We are at the critical point in market adoption and are looking forward to addressing the key questions of 'why blockchain' and 'why now' with this great line-up of speakers and content."

Hyperledger Global Forum , the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021, is open to users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from around the globe looking to connect, network and collaborate. Hyperledger Global Forum, taking place June 8-10, will provide an opportunity to learn and understand various aspects of the ecosystem, including technical roadmaps, milestones and the latest uses and applications across industries and markets for Hyperledger projects and other related technologies.

Initial event sponsors and partners include Accenture (Diamond and Diversity & Inclusion Sponsor), IBM (Diamond Sponsor), Chainyard (Silver), DTTC (Closed Captioning and Translation), CoinSpeaker (Media Partner) and Ledger Insights (Media Partner).

To register, go here .

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

