Hyperledger Continues Strong Momentum with 13 New Members

Hyperledger has gained significant traction as a multi-project, multi-stakeholder effort and includes 10 business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. This growing line-up of technologies is translating to numerous PoC and production deployments across an array of industries.

"We are entering a very exciting time in Hyperledger's evolution, as more and more of these technologies are being deployed in various production settings," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The size and scale of our membership and our technologies has fueled rapid innovation and, now, increasing application across industries and geographies. Our newest members will play a key role in feeding that growth, helping bring blockchain and distributed ledger technologies to the core of business, government and consumer transactions."

Hyperledger aims to enable organizations to build robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases. The latest general members to join are: Beijing Proinsight Technology, CAREiQ, Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) Pte Ltd., Eden Partners, Ehave, Inc. (OTCQB: EHVVF), Equidato Technologies AG/SophiaTX, Globlue Technologies, InformAmuse S.r.l., IPCHAIN Association, Paramount Software Solutions Inc. and Till Payments.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Blockchain at Berkeley and Zhejiang Blockchain Technology Application Association.

New member quotes:

Beijing Proinsight Technology

"We are honored to become members of Hyperledger," said Octy Yu, Founder & CEO, Proinsight. "Our business is focused on using big data analysis to promote customers' offline retail business development. We have been attempting to use blockchain technology to solve the problems with supply chain coordination customers come across in traditional business activities. We are confident that blockchain technology will ultimately change company's way of collaboration."

CAREiQ

"We are very excited to join the The Linux Foundation and Hyperledger community to continue our collaborative efforts in leveraging the blockchain technology within the healthcare industry," said Dustin Minter, Chief Information Officer of CAREiQ. "At CAREiQ, we are at the forefront of the data-driven healthcare revolution as we are among the first in the world to implement the Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud applying machine learning eliminating human error and delivering unprecedented performance, high security and reliability in the cloud. Our Hyperledger membership converges blockchain with emerging technologies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Internet of Things (IoT) provides new opportunities to explore digital health economies. In result, we are cutting time and costs, while connecting the dots among millions of 'things' enabling innovation for better, clearer personalized diagnoses allowing for a greater focus on preventative rather than reactive care."

Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) Pte Ltd.

"We built our enterprise supply chain apps on Hyperledger and are now joining the project so we can be help to drive Hyperledger's growth as the most preferred business platform in APAC," said Samir Neji, Resident Director and Founder of dlt.sg. "Our enterprise grade blockchain apps are used for collaborative trade finance in large organisations. Our customers initiate and run end-to-end digital trade in blockchain with our 'plug and play' apps, including SmartCon, SmartFin, SmartCode and SmartAccess. We extend provenance from our SmartCode with a number of key Agri supply chain and Pharma counterfeit business use cases."

Eden Partners

"Edenchain is thrilled to become a member of Hyperledger and The Linux Foundation, and we look forward to contributing to this vibrant community and ecosystem," said James Ahn, CEO of Edenchain. "As a robust, scalable and secure enterprise grade blockchain solution provider, our plans are global, and we hope to accelerate the adoption of Hyperledger and blockchain technology with our partners."

Ehave, Inc.

"We are excited to join Hyperledger to help shape and advance an open standard for protecting health data for patients, clinicians, researchers and other healthcare stakeholders," said Prateek Dwivedi, CEO of Ehave, Inc. "As a provider of a cloud based health informatics platform, data security and patient privacy are the cornerstones of our architecture, and we look forward to working with leading organizations to ensure patients feel confident that their data is safe."

Equidato Technologies AG/SophiaTX

"It is incredibly exciting to have joined this consortium," said Jaroslav Kacina, CEO of Equidato Technologies, the Swiss-based company behind the SophiaTX platform. "Being part of Hyperledger gives us the opportunity to work with other leaders in our field, and together move blockchain technology into the mainstream. Hyperledger has already proven itself as a vital player in promoting blockchain across a number of industries; we look forward to showing the group what SophiaTX has to offer."

Globlue Technologies

"Globlue Technologies provides cutting edge solutions for National Security, Commercial and Central Banks, Insurance Carriers, Global Content Protection, Government Tax Offices, among others," said Adrian Silva, President & CEO of Globlue Technologies. "As we enhance our ARKHOS Netfusion Platform to accelerate business transformation, we realized that blockchain was an important component to augment our strategy. We have proudly joined Hyperledger in order to gain insights and collaborate with others technology world leaders in the process of accelerating the evolution of blockchain and its applications for government and private organizations."

InformAmuse S.r.l.

"To be part of Hyperledger means taking on new challenges for the future, and we are proud and excited to be the first in Italy to offer new ICT Solutions with this significant technological impact," said Marco Di Marco, CMO of Blockchain Company InformAmuse. "We decided to adopt Hyperledger Fabric to develop our Blockchain network, a network linking partners in Mediterranean countries to deliver an innovative system for transaction clearing and settlement and offer new value-added services."

IPCHAIN Association

"Today intellectual property is a power tool for modern economies. IP is a new source that supports promote economic growth. And blockchain technology should become – and, obviously, it will become – a game changer, a radical change of business models, tools and industrial roles," said Andrey Krichevsky, President of the IPChain Association (National Coordination Center for Processing Intellectual Property Rights and Items Transactions). "Digital description of objects, smart contracts, identification of objects and assets, digital notary, apart from many other things, will contribute to the transition of relationships of industry participants to a qualitatively new level. It is essential to create a full-fledged infrastructure for shaping technologically advanced global market of intellectual property in the reality of digital economy. That is why we give consideration to the development of our non-commercial IPChain project – a decentralized distributed ledger of intellectual property based on Hyperledger Fabric. Using Hyperledger Fabric even today will allow us to build up a digital infrastructure and modern digital services, which, in its own turn, gives all prerequisites for the avalanche growth of the intellectual property market. Hyperledger already enables us today to create a digital infrastructure and quality cutting-edge digital services. To build the global market of intellectual property, to make it understandable, implement transparent systems and functioning mechanisms requires an infrastructure of 'trust,' and Hyperledger allows us to shape such infrastructures."

Paramount Software Solutions Inc.

"Paramount is privileged to be a part of this revolutionary technology and is excited about the journey with Hyperledger," said Pramod Sajja, President & CEO, Paramount Software Solution. "We are looking ahead to uncover the immense possibilities Blockchain technology has to offer to various industries globally. Our team is excited to kickstart our contribution to the community and contribute towards the development of Blockchain best practices and standards."

Till Payments

"Till Payments, an emerging Fintech and RegTech provider with headquarters in Australia, is a converged IoT, Payments and Blockchain company that is reshaping the way merchants accept payments and comply with taxation," said Shadi Haddad, Founder and CEO of Till Payments. "Supporting both The Linux Foundation and Hyperledger was a logical choice for us, as it provides us with a solid technical foundation and supporting community that will help foster our innovation agenda."

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

