Hyperledger Extends Global Reach With Diverse Set of New Members

Hyperledger has gained significant traction as a multi-project, multi-stakeholder effort and now includes 10 business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. Building on the momentum from the Hyperledger Sawtooth 1.0 release at the end of January, the Hyperledger Technical Steering Committee recently accepted Hyperledger Caliper, a blockchain performance benchmarking tool, into incubation. Additionally, Hyperledger Fabric version 1.1.0 was released just last week.

"The accelerating pace of growth and adoption of Hyperledger across industries and geographies underscores the power of our community and the technologies it is building," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "It also reflects a global awakening to the impact of blockchain for business. Every day, we hear from organizations with new ideas and new applications for our frameworks. Our growing and diverse membership is key to turning that energy and innovation into the building blocks for increasingly business critical deployments."

Hyperledger aims to enable organizations to build robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases. It is a global collaboration of leaders in finance, banking, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing and technology. The latest general members to join are: Beijing Truth Technology, Blockchain Technology Partners, CULedger, Greenstream Technology, KompiTech, MATRIX Foundation, REMME, Ripple, Shenzhen Rongxun Technology, Spin Systems, Versia and Xiilab Co.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include: Cambridge Centre For Alternative Finance (University of Cambridge) and Kerala Blockchain Academy.

New member quotes:

Beijing Truth Technology

"Truth Tech views the adoption of blockchain technology as a powerful tool for helping us accelerate our mission of developing a universal legal blockchain underlying infrastructure," said Rokken Shek, Founder, Beijing Truth Technology Co., Ltd. "We are actively aggregating the leading technology and resources of Hyperledger and collaborating with the community on our industrial blockchain – a unified, legally trustworthy cloud computing platform designed to eliminate isolated information islands, ensure data security, promote the valuable flow of data and enhance the government authority and service level of judiciary in public data service. Additionally, we are actively constructing the 'Legaltech Blockchain Alliance,' called legalXchain, by using Hyperledger Fabric as the framework to serve intelligent judiciary, Internet nomocracy, Internet governance transparency, copyright protection and digital assets trading."

Blockchain Technology Partners

"After being an active member of the Hyperledger community for the past two years at my previous company, Cloudsoft, engaging with the community at BTP was a priority," said Duncan Johnston-Watt, CEO of Blockchain Technology Partners. "BTP is committed to both consuming and contributing to open source. We provide a production ready blockchain platform built using Hyperledger Sawtooth, and we partner with businesses to deliver blockchain-based solutions that we then operate on their behalf using Apache Brooklyn. Our first customer is The Scotcoin Project, which is the community interest company behind Scotcoin, Scotland's digital currency."

CULedger

"Until now, CULedger's involvement in Hyperledger has been through our valued partners," said Julie Esser, Chief Engagement Officer of CULedger. "We are excited and honored to have this direct relationship with Hyperledger to help advance our global self-sovereign digital identity strategy for the more than 230 million credit union members worldwide."

Greenstream Technology

"We are honoured to become members of Hyperledger and the Linux Foundation," said Manu Varghese, Chief Product Officer of Greenstream. "We strongly believe that this association will support Greenstream as we achieve our vision of developing a secure, compliant & trusted enterprise grade blockchain solution for the emerging legal Cannabis industry in Canada. The collaboration through Hyperledger will provide us the resources, tools and relationships to ramp up our development of the Greenstream platform. We are excited to actively participate in the community and to drive the development of a leading-edge blockchain solution for the Canadian market."

KompiTech

"It has been really exciting working with Hyperledger in recent months, and KompiTech is delighted to join the Hyperledger family," said Greg Erhahon, CEO, KompiTech. "As a Swiss company dedicated to the delivery of quality services, we recognize the impact blockchain technology can have in optimizing our processes and helping our customers to get things done in the real world. With the power of blockchain, our platform of IT Service Providers has the potential to vastly reduce cost and complexity of delivering IT Services to customers globally."

MATRIX Foundation

"It is our great honor to join the Hyperledger community," said Steve Deng, MATRIX Chief AI Scientist. "Following the spirit of openness and global collaboration, Hyperledger has done a great job in promoting scalable and safe blockchain technologies, which are coincident with MATRIX's pursuit to build a faster, safer and easier-to-use platform running AI-empowered smart contracts. We look forward to working with other members of Hyperledger to make contributions for a human society with an unprecedented level of freedom and trust."

REMME

"The REMME PKI (d) protocol we're building makes use of Hyperledger Sawtooth, so joining the project came naturally," said Alex Momot, Founder and CEO, REMME. "We're big admirers, not only of this blockchain technology, but of the people behind it. While we're currently focused on building out the alpha release of the REMME Core protocol, we anticipate collaborating directly with other members of Hyperledger in future. By doing so, we hope to further adoption and understanding of blockchains and the many ways in which they can benefit business across all industries."

Ripple

"Through our partnership with Hyperledger, developers worldwide will be able to access Interledger Protocol (ILP) in Java for enterprise use," Stefan Thomas, Ripple CTO. "The Hyperledger Quilt project connects Hyperledger blockchains with other ILP-capable payment systems such as XRP Ledger, Ethereum, Bitcoin (Lightning), Litecoin, Mojaloop and RippleNet, helping us to deliver on our vision for an Internet of Value - where money moves as information does today."

Shenzhen Rongxun Technology

"The core potential of blockchain is the characteristics of the distributed database and how it helps transparency, security, and efficiency," said Qian Zheng, Rongxun Technology Blockchain Leader. "Rongxun Technology is delighted to join Hyperledger, as it is an important step in blockchain for us. We look forward to working with various Hyperledger communities and business partners to promote the development of blockchain technology."

Spin Systems, Inc.

"We are excited to work alongside our customers and partners to develop blockchain solutions for the financial, legal and healthcare industries," said Mr. Wael Ali, CEO, Spin Systems Inc. "We see a clear opportunity for innovative technology companies to address the cost, interoperability, and data security challenges across these organizations. Our partnership with The Linux Foundation and Hyperledger reinforces our commitment to using open standards and platforms for building highly scalable blockchain applications."

Versia

"At Versia, we are excited to be part of the evolution of Blockchain," said Manu Mosteiro, Founder and CEO, Versia. "Innovation is in our DNA and we want to share it with the Hyperledger community and collaborate in the development of this technology that will change the way we do business and surely other areas of social behaviour."

Xiilab

"Xiilab is excited to join Hyperledger and looks forward to collaborating on our goal to deliver our solution," said Wooyung Lee, CEO, Xiilab. "Our solution is to provide Data Trading for any creative Digital Assets with a fast, fair and transparent environment. We look forward to working with our members, business partners, clients and the diverse Hyperledger community to bring a comprehensive and, yet, crucial solution to the Digital Trading market."

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

