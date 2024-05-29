Hyperledger Foundation Announces Six New Members, including Chainlink Labs, Intersect, and LayerZero Labs; Spotlights Technology in Action at Consensus

SAN FRANCISCO and AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hyperledger Foundation , the open, global ecosystem for enterprise-grade blockchain technologies, announced Applied Blockchain, Chainlink Labs, Cheesecake Labs, Digi Yatra Foundation, Intersect, and LayerZero Labs as new members. They join as Hyperledger Foundation kicks off its 7th year at Consensus to be front and center for the celebration of 10 years of decentralizing the future. Hyperledger members, including Applied Blockchain, IntellectEU, Kaleido, and Oracle, are taking the spotlight at the Foundation's booth (#851) where they will be demonstrating their use of Hyperledger tech across a range of markets and use cases.

Demos will include:

Applied Blockchain will demonstrate how Silent Data has been used to add programmable privacy and AML checks to security tokens (ERC-3643)

Chainlink Labs will present its latest work in capital markets around its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), including a collaboration with Swift and 12+ institutions to enable connectivity between Swift and public/private blockchains, along with a project with ANZ Bank on powering cross-border, cross-chain, and cross-currency tokenized asset settlement

Chainyard will be highlighting how the Trust Your Supplier (TYS) platform, powered by Hyperledger Fabric, enhances supplier onboarding and third-party risk management (TPRM) using AI

Cheesecake Labs is showcasing a newly built Stellar connector for the Hyperledger Cacti platform and demos of it in action with Real World Assets (RWA) use cases

IntellectEU and LayerZero Labs will show a proof-of-concept for cross-chain Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) transactions that allows the orchestration of complete DvP flows directly from back offices using Swift MT messages with settling across two distinct blockchain protocols: private (Hyperledger Besu) and public (Polygon)

Oracle will be highlighting its Blockchain Platform based on Hyperledger Fabric running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Kubernetes. They will showcase various customer blockchain use cases, including digital assets, decentralized identity, track-and-trace, and authenticated provenance for the retail, finance, manufacturing, and government sectors.

Project and community momentum

Hyperledger Foundation introduced its latest project, Hyperledger Identus, a new decentralized identity applications platform. Identus adds another technology to the Hyperledger decentralized trust ecosystem, joining Hyperledger AnonCreds, Aries, and Indy as core identity and credentialing projects. The Hyperledger FireFly community announced the availability of version 1.3 of the recently graduated project. The updates for FireFly, a Web3 Gateway, include tighter integration with Hyperledger Besu to support enterprise-grade tokenization deployments and a Tezos Connector. The Hyperledger Telecom SIG also released a solution brief detailing the Telecom Decentralized Identity Network (TDIDN), a new way to improve identity management using decentralized identifiers (DID) and blockchain.

Hyperledger Foundation also announced that GoLedger and Infosys have completed the requirements to become the newest Hyperledger Certified Service Providers (HCSP), a pre-qualified tier of vetted service providers that have deep experience helping enterprises successfully adopt Hyperledger technology. HCSPs have documented expertise in support, consulting, professional services and training for enterprise deployments of Hyperledger technology.

"As we gather for another Consensus, it's a great time to reflect on the evolution of decentralized technologies," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director, Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager, Blockchain and Identity, at the Linux Foundation. "The Hyperledger ecosystem, which includes 14 projects and more than 50 labs, is powering an ever-expanding range of use cases that include permissioned, permissionless, public, private, and hybrid networks as well as bridges and connectors to support the flow of data and value across chains and identity and credentialing solutions that create shared trust. Our members, including the six that we announced today and the more than dozen that are joining us in our booth, are testament to the broad community supporting our technologies and the decentralized future we are building together."

Through support from its members, Hyperledger Foundation fosters the development and deployment of enterprise-grade, industry-specific applications, services, and solutions built on open source enterprise blockchain and related technologies. Companies joining the general member community are Applied Blockchain, Chainlink Labs, Cheesecake Labs, Intersect, and LayerZero Labs.

To ensure global contributions and participation from the blockchain community, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger Foundation at no cost as associate members. Digi Yatra Foundation has joined the foundation as an associate member.

New General Member Quotes

Applied Blockchain

"Applied Blockchain is excited to join the Hyperledger Foundation as we introduce Silent Data, an optimal privacy-preserving blockchain environment for cross-enterprise use cases such as delivery vs payment," said Adi Ben-Ari, Founder and CEO of Applied Blockchain. "By collaborating with this vibrant community, we aim to drive innovation and transform enterprise blockchain landscapes and shape the future of enterprise blockchain."

Chainlink Labs

"Chainlink Labs joining the Hyperledger Foundation is a positive step forward for both Chainlink and the larger Hyperledger community as it will allow a greater collection of high-quality oracle networks to appear around Hyperledger Foundation systems and projects, leading to more advanced smart contracts and greater value for end-users," stated Todd Barr, CMO of Chainlink Labs. "Hyperledger has done a great job building a large community of top global enterprises that are committed to solving some of the most complex use cases in the world, and we're excited to work with this community to bring those more advanced use cases to life within the Hyperledger model of collaboration."

Cheesecake Labs

"Cheesecake Labs is delighted to join Hyperledger Foundation and collaborate with community members to tap into the potential of the blockchain ecosystem," said Marcelo Gracietti, CEO of Cheesecake Labs. "With over five years of experience in the field and a decade of experience delivering digital solutions through software design and engineering services in the US and Brazil, we truly believe in blockchain's ability to tackle real-world issues. We're eager to unveil our contribution to Hyperledger Cacti that extends interoperability by connecting Stellar Soroban to the Hyperledger ecosystem."

Intersect

"Joining Hyperledger Foundation marks a pivotal moment for Intersect," said Christian Taylor, Head of the Open Source Office at Intersect. "As a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, we view joining Hyperledger Foundation as a reflection of our commitment to shaping the future of the Cardano blockchain and open-source innovation. Together with our members, we embark on a journey to redefine possibilities, driving collaboration and advancing the boundaries of decentralized and open technology."

LayerZero Labs

"Hyperledger technologies are used by many of the top banking, finance, retail, and enterprise companies in the world," said Simon Baksys, Vice President of Business Development at LayerZero Labs. "We are excited to join the Foundation as a member and help build out the enterprise-grade digital asset interoperability layer of tomorrow."

