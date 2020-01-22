Hyperledger Kicks Off 2020 at Davos, Welcomes Six New Members

SAN FRANCISCO and DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger , an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, took to the stage at "Blockchain Central" in Davos during the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting with an update on the growing impact of the global Hyperledger community on the adoption of enterprise blockchain. The multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation also welcomed six more members to its global community, including Adoriasoft, Cognizant and the University of Hong Kong.

In addition, this week Hyperledger launched two important community groups. The Hyperledger Climate Action and Accounting Special Interest Group (SIG) will bring stakeholders together to look at climate related use cases with an initial focus on a global and open climate accounting system that will help achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The Diversity, Civility and Inclusion (DCI) Working Group is geared toward building a community with a culture of encouraging people to voice their diverse opinions. Part of its launch includes the release of a survey to benchmark current sentiment and experiences in the Hyperledger community.

"Being a part of the Global Blockchain Business Council's 'Blockchain Central' in Davos is a great chance to see the global momentum for blockchain and help us keep our focus on the impact the technology can have on business and beyond," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The pace of innovation and the real-world impact of enterprise blockchain are top of mind for us as we head into Hyperledger Global Forum, which is just over two months away. We look forward to the role these new members and community-driven initiatives like the Climate SIG and DCI Working Group will have on the evolution and application of blockchain in the near and long term."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are Adoriasoft, Cognizant, inwinSTACK and Symbridge.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Substra Foundation and The University of Hong Kong.

New member quotes:

Adoriasoft

"It is the right time for distributed ledgers to become an integral part of a variety of business IT solutions considering their well known advantages and benefits," says Volodymyr Kostanda, CEO of Adoriasoft. "For us as a blockchain R&D provider, it's crucial to join the Hyperledger and Linux Foundation communities to share ideas, contribute to the ongoing development efforts of Hyperledger technologies and support the ecosystem by bringing in our previous expertise and background in science-intensive DLT and cryptography spaces. Moreover, we are launching a blockchain education initiative and it is important for us to hear the community. We consider it as the right strategic step."

Cognizant

"As a global professional services leader, Cognizant is helping clients achieve their digital transformation goals," said Lata Varghese, Vice President, Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies, Cognizant. "By joining the Linux Foundation and Hyperledger, Cognizant will be working with several notable organizations to advance the Blockchain and DLT ecosystems for users around the globe."

inwinSTACK

"inwinSTACK is proud to be one of many pioneers joining the open source Hyperledger community," said Joseph Wang, Vice President of inwinSTACK. "Hyperledger provides a lot of useful collaboration tools to enable contributors to engage in blockchain technology enhancement and integration. As a member of Hyperledger, we will work with the community to assist enterprises in building blockchain solutions and make use of the interoperability with ease."

Symbridge

"We are honored to join the formidable Hyperledger community," said Michael McGuire, CEO and co-founder of Symbridge. "As the first blockchain native digital asset exchange to leverage Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology, we are helping to bridge the gap between digital asset innovation and traditional markets – creating a public, peer-to-peer staked network. After analyzing different blockchain platforms, Hyperledger Fabric quickly became the obvious choice due to its scalability, high availability, and industry adoption. We will be entering beta shortly, and we are actively hiring experts who can help us further leverage the Hyperledger Fabric open source network and promote adoption."

Members big and small are collaborating across company and country lines to ensure the success of Hyperledger business blockchain technologies, building products, services and solutions on top of Hyperledger code bases that are critical to their lines of business. Learn more about becoming a member of Hyperledger.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/ .

About Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 (March 3-6, Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona, #hyperledgerglobalforum)

Hyperledger Global Forum will offer the unique opportunity for more than 1,000 users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from across the globe to meet, align, plan and hack together in-person. Open to members and non-members alike, attendees will have the chance to talk directly with Hyperledger project maintainers and the Technical Steering Committee, collaborate with other organizations on ideas that will directly impact the future of Hyperledger, and promote their work among the enterprise blockchain community.

Standard pricing for Hyperledger Global Forum 2020 ends on February 18.

