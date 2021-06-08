Hyperledger Kicks Off Global Forum With New Members, New Training Offering

These new members highlight the continued investment organizations are making in open source enterprise blockchain Tweet this

"Hyperledger Global Forum is all about bringing our global community together and shining the spotlight on the work it is doing and the impact it is having," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, and Managing Director for Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "The depth and breadth of business and technical content, demos and use cases being presented this week shows that our technology is moving quickly up both the innovation and adoption curves and is reshaping a range of industries, from finance to supply chains to healthcare. Kicking the event off with this wave of new members highlights the continued investment organizations of all sizes and from all corners of the world are making to drive forward open source enterprise blockchain."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are Filecoin Foundation, Information Data Systems, IPwe, Kaleido and Surge.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include LACChain and the Open Earth Foundation.

New member quotes:

Filecoin Foundation

"The Filecoin Foundation is an independent organization that facilitates governance of the Filecoin network, funds critical development projects, supports the growth of the Filecoin ecosystem, and advocates for Filecoin and the decentralized web," said Marta Belcher, Board Chair, Filecoin Foundation. "We believe Filecoin's decentralized storage capabilities have tremendous potential in the enterprise space. We're thrilled to join Hyperledger, a leader in enterprise blockchain technology, to explore these possibilities."

Information Data Systems

"Information Data Systems provides purpose-built blockchain enabled multi-party business networks for value exchange with varied degrees of decentralization," said Mr. Sudharshan Reddy Minumula, CEO, Information Data Systems Inc. "Trustflow, our coherent supply chain management product, is powered by Hyperledger Fabric, and we strongly believe our association with Hyperledger enables us to serve our enterprise clients with best possible features and frameworks. Business competence is shifting from enterprises to ecosystems, and we are happy to contribute to Hyperledger projects to accelerate the adoption of enterprise blockchain for the benefit of shared prosperity and a level playing field for all ecosystem players."

IPwe

"IPwe has been working with Hyperledger since 2018 to modernize the world's IP system and accelerate innovation," said Erich Spangenberg, CEO and co-founder of IPwe. "We work closely with leading enterprise, government, university and SME partners to create the patent asset class which has measurable benefits for our partners and improves the human condition. The importance of Hyperledger in the transformation of this critical asset class cannot be understated."

Kaleido

"Our team began working with blockchain over a half decade ago, helping to shape the ecosystem and accelerate enterprise adoption," said Steve Cerveny, Founder and CEO, Kaleido. "We are excited to work more closely with the top companies and projects in the Hyperledger community and to take a more active role in shaping the next generation of open blockchain technologies. We bring with us a singular focus for our core mission — to radically simplify the creation of blockchain-based multi-party solutions, so that businesses, governments, and society can benefit."

Surge

"Hyperledger opened the door to a whole new set of opportunities, making it possible to develop blockchain technology-based systems that could benefit enterprises," said Marina Raicevic, co-founder of Surge. "In 2018, we started applying Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology to supply chain data management in the field of fashion and luxury, which allows for empowered collaboration and also supports companies in reaching their sustainability goals. After some years of working with this technology, we aim to expand our solution to different industries. Surge is truly proud of being part of the Hyperledger community. We are happy to contribute, with our real use cases, to the possibilities this promising technology offers."

About Hyperledger Global Forum 2021

Hyperledger Global Forum , the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021, is open to users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from around the globe looking to connect, network and collaborate. Hyperledger Global Forum, taking place June 8-10, will provide an opportunity to learn and understand various aspects of the ecosystem, including technical roadmaps, milestones and the latest uses and applications across industries and markets for Hyperledger projects and other related technologies.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

