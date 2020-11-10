Hyperledger Launches Five Week Event to Celebrate 5th Anniversary
Line-up of Weekly Virtual Panels to Examine the Role of Enterprise Blockchain in Driving and Addressing Change; Look at Impact to Date and Work to be Done
Nov 10, 2020, 08:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced plans for a panel series to mark its fifth anniversary (#5yearsofHyperledger). On Dec 17, 2015, the creation of the project as "a new collaborative effort to advance the popular blockchain technology" backed by more than 20 founding members was announced along with the Hyperledger name.
During the rolling celebration of this milestone, technology and business leaders from the Hyperledger community and larger blockchain industry will take part in live discussions about the past, present and future impact of distributed ledger technologies.
"Five years is both a lifetime and just a warm-up act for a foundational new technology," said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger. "Hyperledger has not only grown from an idea to the home for an array of enterprise blockchain software over the last five years, but, as a community, we've built meaningful markets for these technologies. Our projects are powering global trade networks and global supply chains and providing the infrastructure to fight counterfeit drugs, bank previously 'unbanked' populations and ensure sustainable and accountable manufacturing processes. And, as the discussions over the coming weeks will show, we are just getting started."
The event will kick off on November 16 with a fireside chat between Forbes associate editor Michael del Castillo and Behlendorf on "Grading the First Five Years of Hyperledger." Following that event, the panel series will be five different discussions, spaced out over five weeks:
- November 17: Five Years of Hyperledger: What's the current impact and where will we drive change next?
- November 24: Examining Blockchain's Transformative Role in Digitising Trade and Trade Finance
- December 1: Blockchain's Role in the Face of Disruption
- December 9: The Future of Money: Bringing CBDC's and Other Virtual Currencies to Reality
- December 15: The Next Five Years of Enterprise Blockchain, Hyperledger and Beyond
Speakers will include senior executives from Accenture, Chainyard, ConsenSys, ConsenSys Health, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Digital Asset, Global Blockchain Business Council, IBM, IntellectEU, WeTrade, Yale Open Innovation Lab and more.
For more information about these panels, speakers, and other ways that Hyperleger is marking this anniversary, please visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/5-years-2.
