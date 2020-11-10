Hyperledger Launches Five Week Event to Celebrate 5th Anniversary

Hyperledger today announced plans for a panel series to mark its fifth anniversary (#5yearsofHyperledger). Tweet this

"Five years is both a lifetime and just a warm-up act for a foundational new technology," said Brian Behlendorf, executive director of Hyperledger. "Hyperledger has not only grown from an idea to the home for an array of enterprise blockchain software over the last five years, but, as a community, we've built meaningful markets for these technologies. Our projects are powering global trade networks and global supply chains and providing the infrastructure to fight counterfeit drugs, bank previously 'unbanked' populations and ensure sustainable and accountable manufacturing processes. And, as the discussions over the coming weeks will show, we are just getting started."

The event will kick off on November 16 with a fireside chat between Forbes associate editor Michael del Castillo and Behlendorf on "Grading the First Five Years of Hyperledger." Following that event, the panel series will be five different discussions, spaced out over five weeks:

Speakers will include senior executives from Accenture, Chainyard, ConsenSys, ConsenSys Health, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), Digital Asset, Global Blockchain Business Council, IBM, IntellectEU, WeTrade, Yale Open Innovation Lab and more.

For more information about these panels, speakers, and other ways that Hyperleger is marking this anniversary, please visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/5-years-2.

