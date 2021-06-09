Hyperledger Spotlights Diverse and Expanding Enterprise Blockchain Ecosystem at Hyperledger Global Forum

Global Forum is the single best place to understand what's happening across the full Hyperledger ecosystem Tweet this

Vitalik Buterin , Co-founder of Ethereum, who sat down with Brian Behlendorf , Executive Director of Hyperledger, for a fireside chat on enterprise adoption of Ethereum and the Hyperledger community

(MAS), and , Assistant Governor at National Bank of , who took to the main stage for a discussion on "Asia Pacific CBDC Innovation, Collaboration and the Drive to Interoperability" Imogen Heap , musician and Founder of the Creative Passport, who will be the artist voice on a panel with executives from Palm NFT Studio and Panini America on "How NFTs Are Changing the Music and Media Landscape"

, musician and Founder of the Creative Passport, who will be the artist voice on a panel with executives from Palm NFT Studio and Panini America on "How NFTs Are Changing the Music and Media Landscape" Paolo Migliari from Merck Sharp & Dohme, Daniel Lavricm from Zuellig Pharma and Lidija Pozaic Frketic from Tradeticity/Antares Vision Group who will tackle the topic "Fighting Fraud and Error in Vaccine Supply Chains" in a panel discussion

"Since the last Hyperledger Global Forum, the enterprise blockchain world, and especially our community, has charged ahead with a laser focus on advancing technologies and solutions," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, and Managing Director for Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "The resulting pace of innovation and collaboration is apparent in the range of global deployments, emerging use cases and development milestones we are seeing this week. Hyperledger Global Forum is the single best place to understand what's happening across the full ecosystem and what amazing things people are building with Hyperledger software."

Innovation Pipeline

In a keynote this morning that highlighted how the ecosystem is expanding on the technology front, Kareem Yusuf, General Manager, AI Applications and Blockchain at IBM, announced that his company is contributing some of the core features of its enterprise blockchain platform to Hyperledger and expanding services to support Fabric users in growing their networks. The code will come in through the Hyperledger Labs in projects such as Weaver DLT Interoperability , which aims to enable data sharing and asset movements between independent blockchain networks.

Newly announced member Keleido is also making a code contribution right out of the gate with FireFly , the newest project accepted in the Hyperledger Labs, and is hosting a co-located event Friday, June 11, to jump start the community around the technology. Japan-based Datachain also introduced the community to YUI , a new Hyperledger Labs project it contributed, as part of HGF.

These new Hyperledger Labs projects are all tackling the challenges of cross-chain and off-chain operations, areas of intense focus for all players in the industry. More than 30 projects have been accepted into Hyperledger Labs since HGF 2020, creating a robust pipeline of new developments for the ecosystem.

Member Development and Deployment News

BONbLOC - has successfully completed 25 test installations of the second version of its supply chain data measurement SaaS solution using IOT on Hyperledger Fabric 2.0. The solution helps customers to track temperature cluster data and fluid level data on its route trailers, storage trailers, warehouses and various fuel tanks in its distribution centers to avoid wastage, as well as to comply with various food safety regulations. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

BONbLOC - has also successfully completed a test implementation of its "track and trace delivery status" blockchain solution using Hyperledger Fabric 2.0. The configurable, customizable and extensible cloud API solution helps customers to manage multi-participant delivery status related information, from order to final delivery, through a single collaborative data chain. Large and small e-commerce players can now use a 24*7 order status manager and dramatically improve customer service. For more information, please contact [email protected] .

Blockforce - developed a digital blockchain platform for C&A Brasil . The Brazilian-based company and member of Hyperledger developed the platform on Hyperledger Fabric to enable integration - in real time - between the retailer's systems and those of its suppliers, improving the monitoring of the production of each item in a clear, agile, and practical way. The pilot project aims to bring greater efficiency and visibility to the supply chain for fashion in the country. Learn more at https://blockforce.in/ .

Chainyard - recently expanded the Trust Your Supplier (TYS) network. Built on Hyperledger Fabric, TYS provides an innovative supplier information network that allows organizations such as IBM, Nokia, and Lenovo to leverage advanced insights, accelerated supplier onboarding, and a trusted exchange of information across an encrypted blockchain environment. The TYS network has recently added British Telecom and RapidRatings as buyers and Global Data Consortium and ComplyAdvantage as new business partners. Integrations with business partners is a major component of the TYS platform. They provide the financial, diversity, environmental, digital identity, market and media data and updates as well as other external narratives to monitor regarding suppliers. TYS also now offers Continuous Monitoring, which alerts procurement teams when a supplier rating crosses the score threshold set by their risk & compliance team, providing enrichment to in-life processes, increasing the ability to manage risks in the supply chain, and supporting compliance initiatives. Learn more: https://trustyoursupplier.com/ .

Chainyard - joined the Open Insurance Data Link platform (OpenIDL). This past April, the Linux Foundation announced the launch of OpenIDL, bringing together some of the largest insurance companies in the world. Chainyard, a long-term member of the Linux Foundation and a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider, joined this initiative to support it as an infrastructure member. We are pleased to be expediting the deployment of OpenIDL, which was built on Hyperledger Fabric by the American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS). The initial use case facilitates regulatory reporting in the Property and Casualty (P&C) industry. Chainyard will be working closely with AAIS and the insurance carrier members to streamline the reporting process, utilizing blockchain to ensure the data is accurate and complete. Learn more: https://chainyard.com/insights/linux-foundation-hosts-collaboration-among-worlds-largest-insurance-companies/ .

IntellectEU - will launch Catalyst Blockchain Platform Software-as-a-Service in June. Since its initial enterprise software launch, Catalyst Blockchain has been adopted by a variety of organizations to simplify the deployment, management, and maintenance of Hyperledger Fabric networks. IntellectEU is pleased to announce that the Software-as-a-Service version of this cutting-edge platform will be available in June to enable organizations to further speed up the go-to-market and time-to-value of their solutions. For more information, please visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com .

Kaleido - announced the beta of Hyperledger Fabric on Kaleido. When creating an environment, customers and users now have "Hyperledger Fabric" as a protocol option in addition to Corda OS and Ethereum variants Quorum, Go-Ethereum, and Hyperledger Besu. Learn more here: https://www.kaleido.io/blockchain-blog/hyperledger-fabric-is-now-available-on-kaleido.

KompiTech - is announcing the implementation of Hyperledger Fabric v2.3 as a part of the upgrade of the KompiTech Blockchain Platform. KompiTech is a technology provider of enterprise blockchain, supply chain management, IT service solutions, and a Hyperledger Fabric Certified Service Provider (HCSP). Learn more: https://blockchain.kompitech.com/ .

KrypC - has announced several milestones including (1) launching a Blockchain-as-a-Service for the newly released Hyperledger Fabric 2.2. KrypC's new BaaS service is the simplest way to build, deploy and manage HLF 2.2 based solutions. (2) The release of a free HLF 2.2 deployment template that is available in the Azure Marketplace. (3) An SI partnership with Hedera to provide a Verification-as-a-Service (VaaS) solution. KrypC VaaS is designed to provide a high degree of authenticity to digital information from any source, including Hyperledger Fabric programs, that are verifiable in the Hedera Network independently. And (4) becoming a Hyperledger Certified Service Provider. Find out more: www.krypc.com .

Sberbank - announced its tokenization platform is in the final stage of being licensed by the Bank of Russia. The platform will be used for issuance of Digital Financial Assets — a new class of financial instruments that came into force in Russia in 2021. Sberbank's clients will be able to issue tokens to raise capital, represent their contracts and trade goods. A payment token tied to a Russian ruble supports settlement of the trades in tokens and enables delivery vs payment and smart contracts. The protocol of choice is Hyperledger Fabric adapted for the use of local cryptography and SmartBFT for its consensus. Sberbank is also opening their platform to fintech developers to create new applications based on smart contracts. The platform opened for business in December 2020 to trade renewable energy certificates. Learn more: https://www.sberbank.com/index .

Valid Network - announced a partnership with Zeeve to combine the companies' market-leading strengths in enterprise blockchain. The partnership adds Valid Network's Blockchain Security and intelligence capabilities to Zeeve's automated blockchain network management to help enterprises implement and scale their blockchain operations. Learn more: https://valid.network/news/zeeve-and-valid-network-partner-to-secure-enterprise-blockchain .

About Hyperledger Global Forum 2021

Hyperledger Global Forum , the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021, is open to users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from around the globe looking to connect, network and collaborate. Hyperledger Global Forum, taking place June 8-10, will provide an opportunity to learn and understand various aspects of the ecosystem, including technical roadmaps, milestones and the latest uses and applications across industries and markets for Hyperledger projects and other related technologies.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

