Hyperledger Unveils Plans for 2021 Global Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced plans for Hyperledger Global Forum (HGF, #HyperledgerForum), the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021. The event, set for June 8-10, is open to users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from around the globe looking to connect, network and collaborate. To reach the growing, global base of people exploring and adopting Hyperledger technology, the virtual event will feature content tracks, delivered across a mix of time zones, tackling both business and technical next steps for scaling enterprise blockchain development and deployment.

Hyperledger also announced seven new members, a diverse set of organizations from North America, Europe and Asia that includes Alastria, BONbLOC and Verizon. In addition, three more members, CPQD, KrypC and Snapper Future Tech, completed the requirements to become Hyperledger Certified Service Providers (HCSPs). There are now 23 HCSPs based in markets around the world, including Canada, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland and the United States. Hyperledger added to its growing library of case studies with a detailed look at Kiva's launch of Africa's first national decentralized ID system built with Hyperledger Indy.

Further demonstrating the global growth and traction for Hyperledger technologies, half of the companies on the recent Forbes Blockchain 50 list named at least one Hyperledger technology as part of their solution platform. Fifteen of the 21 companies that were new to the list, including ones from Australia (BHP), India (Tech Mahindra) and Africa (Sappi), reported using Hyperledger-based platforms. Constellation Research also named four Hyperledger DLTs, Burrow, Fabric, Iroha and Sawtooth, to its "Short List of Blockchain Platforms."

"As the Forbes Blockchain 50 and our own collection of case studies underscore, Hyperledger technologies are proving their value every day," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, and Managing Director for Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "Now, with planning for Hyperledger Global Forum well underway, we are laser focused on advancing efforts to put blockchain-based systems to work for maximal impact. HGF will be about tackling the core requirements for wider deployment and new use cases and end users. We welcome our newest members into the community and this important discussion."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are biztribution, BONbLOC, Pegwin, Inc., Snapper Future Tech and Verizon.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values the contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include Alastria and Alliance of Blockchain Industry, Z-park.

New member quotes:

biztribution

"At biztribution, we are excited to join the Hyperledger community and become part of this great blockchain framework of the Linux Foundation," said Juan Antonio Navarro, CEO, biztribution. "We look forward to bringing a rapid and global adaptation of blockchain-based solutions to the air travel distribution. Nowadays, the air travel retail model poses great pressure on the travel and tourism industry's profitability while limiting innovation. biztribution is reinventing the industry by creating a new, revolutionary automated and simple distribution model for the travel and tourism sector with no middlemen. We are leveraging Hyperledger Fabric to deploy a decentralized retail network that creates a trusted business environment and preserves privacy to fulfill the needs of the travel and tourism ecosystem. For biztribution, joining Hyperledger represents a further step forward in our commitment to deliver a fair and sustainable retail model to the ecosystem."

BONbLOC

"We are thrilled to be part of the Hyperledger community," said Berta Fuentes, VP of Operations at BONbLOC. "BONbLOC IoT and Data Science solutions, built exclusively on Hyperledger and Linux Foundation technologies, enable immediate business value to Commercial and Public Sector Customers. For example, our supply chain data measurement IoT solution, built on Hyperledger Fabric, enables end-to-end visibility of remote food storage conditions to minimize financial loss resulting from food wastage; and to comply with Federal food safety management (FSMA) guidance. We have chosen Hyperledger frameworks, libraries and tools as our exclusive development platform to expand our supply chain solution offerings in the areas of delivery management, multi-network distribution, product authentication, recall management, asset productivity, and public service solutions; such as affordable housing and city administration, all valuable blockchain use cases that can be converted to viable solutions primarily due to Hyperledger's rich solution components, aggressive R&D, and hyperactive developer community."

Pegwin, Inc.

"We are excited to embark on a journey to unleash the full potential of blockchain for healthcare," said Douglas Dotan, President and Founder of Pegwin Inc. "Hyperledger's enterprise class ecosystem is the perfect scalable security fit for patient information to be leveraged for a wide variety of needs from improving overall healthcare outcomes to lowering overall healthcare costs by mitigating errors. Hyperledger's world-class blockchain ecosystem is exactly what we needed at Pegwin, and we are proud to be on this journey with such a distinguished and diverse community."

Snapper Future Tech

"Having actively contributed to the open-source community, we are happy to become part of the Hyperledger community and to be both a new Hyperledger Certified Service Provider (HCSP) and Hyperledger Training Partner (HTP), which endorses our technical blockchain expertise," said Darshana Jain, CEO, Snapper Future Tech. "Enterprise blockchain is the future, and we are using Hyperledger technologies like Hyperledger Fabric and Indy in our blockchain solutions for real world problems in identity management, sustainable supply chain, e-governance, credential verification and a lot more."

Verizon

"We're excited to join the Hyperledger community and continue to innovate on new aspects and applications of the technology, both internally and across Verizon's lines of business," said Jean McManus, Executive Director of Emerging Technologies at Verizon.

About Hyperledger Global Forum 2021

Hyperledger Global Forum, the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021, is open to users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from around the globe looking to connect, network and collaborate. Hyperledger Global Forum, taking place June 8-10, will provide an opportunity to learn and understand various aspects of the ecosystem, including technical roadmaps, milestones and the latest uses and applications across industries and markets for Hyperledger projects and other related technologies. Register here.

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

