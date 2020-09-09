Hyperledger Welcomes Blue Chip Line-Up of New Members and Certified Service Providers as Global Community Gathers for Virtual Member Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger , an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced that eight new organizations, including Chainstack, SIMBA Chain, SIX Digital Exchange and Visa, have joined as members of the the multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation . These new members are joining the rest of the Hyperledger community for the annual Member Summit. This year's two-day virtual event will have interactive programming in three time zones to engage the entire global Hyperledger community.

In addition, Hyperledger announced seven more companies, Creativehill, DeepDive Technology Group, NEC, SAP, SwissCom, Tech Mahindra and Tencent, have completed the training requirements to become Hyperledger Certified Service Providers (HCSPs). This brings the total number of HCSPs to 18. New member EMURGO is also jumping in quickly by joining the ranks of official Hyperledger Training Partners .

The growing number of deployment-focused partners points to the increasing adoption of enterprise blockchain across a range of industries, geographies and use cases. To illustrate that point further, Hyperledger has been building out its case study library . Just this week, Hyperledger published a case study on CULedger's MemberPass permanent, portable digital identity solution for credit union members . Other recent additions include detailed looks at Mindtree's dual solutions for revolutionizing loyalty programs and Soramitsu's work with the National Bank of Cambodia on a retail payments system as well as a solution brief on Joisto's blockchain-based solution for GDPR-compliant document and data storage .

"In a year that has looked like no other, Member Summit is an even more important grounding point for our community," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The pace of adoption for enterprise blockchain is accelerating, and our members are a driving force for critical new technologies and solutions. Our latest members will be important new voices as we set agendas and roadmaps that will keep us pushing this market forward in the year ahead."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks, libraries and tools. General members joining the community are Chainstack, Creativehill, DeepDive Technology Group, EMURGO, SIMBA Chain, SIX Digital Exchange, Valid Network and Visa.

New member quotes:

Chainstack

"Chainstack provides enterprise-grade, managed blockchain services on any cloud. Our mission is to bring scalability, flexibility and transparency to the industry," said Laurent Dedenis, CEO, Chainstack. "Blockchain technology, and Hyperledger in particular, has the power to resolve some inefficiencies and generate value for the enterprise world. We are thrilled to join the Hyperledger community now as we officially roll out the Chainstack 2.0 blockchain management services platform with a brand-new applications marketplace and API."

Creativehill

"Creativehill is very honored and thrilled to join the Hyperledger community of leading blockchain enterprises," said Cheonwoon Yim, Co-Founder & CEO of Creativehill. "We provide blockchain technology to the finance and public sectors based on research we started with Hyperledger Fabric version 0.6. Moreover, our company also offers consultation and reports to other fields to which this technology can be applied. Recently, we focused on producing a use case combining health care and supply chain management. We would like to cooperate on this with the Hyperledger community and contribute our knowledge and efforts to the development of the ecosystem."

DeepDive Technology Group

"We believe that blockchain innovation is bigger than the internet itself," said Misha Hanin, Founder & CEO, DeepDive Technology Group. "We believe that in the next 3, 5, 7, 10 years, we'll see a huge WORLD transformation driven by blockchain. We'll start solving huge problems for large enterprise companies, governments, and entire nations using this technology. At DeepDive Technology Group, we believe that Hyperledger Fabric will play the absolute leading role in driving blockchain innovation forward. Our own team of enterprise blockchain trailblazers is currently building production level use-cases using Hyperledger Fabric; we see how in the past two years, blockchain has gone from something almost no enterprises talked about, to something half of enterprises have now planned serious investments in. We're thankful to be members of the Hyperledger community, to play a leading role in the advancement of enterprise blockchain ourselves."

EMURGO

"As a global blockchain solutions provider and founding entity of the globally recognized Cardano blockchain, EMURGO is excited to enter Hyperledger and join hands with a phenomenal group of organizations that are building robust blockchain infrastructures to support a new spectrum of valued services," said Ken Kodama, EMURGO CEO. "EMURGO is highly committed to developing end-to-end, tailored blockchain solutions such as our new customized Brandmark solution in order for clients to address existing inefficiencies in industries like supply chain. Becoming a part of Hyperledger's world class open community enables fellow members with a wealth of varied experiences to strategically exchange valuable resources and collaborate on furthering the maturation of the overall blockchain ecosystem with real solutions to meet the needs of clients."

SIMBA Chain

"We are excited to join Hyperledger, a premier development framework for enterprise blockchain solutions, and be part of a community comprising so many premier organizations exploring collaborative models for blockchain technologies," said Joel Neidig, CEO of SIMBA Chain, a Smart Contract as a Service and blockchain innovation platform company. "SIMBA's roots go back to one of DARPA's first blockchain contracts, so we have a long-standing focus on working with small and large enterprises, governments and other organizations to bring practical use-cases to full realization. With our platform's recent support for Hyperledger, we believe now is a great time to join and help bring the community forward."

SIX Digital Exchange

"SIX Digital Exchange is on the leading edge of building next generation digital market infrastructure to support the evolution of financial markets with enterprise blockchain and digital assets as a foundation," said Tim Grant, Head of Business, SIX Digital Exchange. "Hyperledger is one of the most significant industry focal points for the continued development of enterprise blockchain, and we feel that it is key that we bring our insights to the table to help drive the formation of a global financial market ecosystem that drives new products, services and business models into the marketplace and supports a better future for governments, corporations and individuals."

Valid Network

"As the provider of a first of its kind blockchain security solution, we are more than excited to take part in the Hyperledger community and the Linux Foundation," said Kfir Nissan, co-founder and CEO at Valid Network. "We see joining this collaboration as an important strategic step for our company and technology, and believe that together we can build a future of secured and trusted blockchain solutions for enterprises all over the world, enabling them to innovate with blockchain faster and safer than they could ever imagine."

Members big and small are collaborating across company and country lines to ensure the success of Hyperledger business blockchain technologies, building products, services and solutions on top of Hyperledger code bases that are critical to their lines of business. Learn more about becoming a member of Hyperledger.

