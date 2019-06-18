Hyperledger Welcomes Diverse Line-up of New Members, New Identity Project

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, today announced a diverse line-up of eight new members, including Ethereum Foundation, Microsoft, Nornickel and Salesforce. Hyperledger also added a new identity infrastructure project that spotlights interoperability, cross project development and broad community involvement.

Hyperledger is a multi-venture, multi-stakeholder effort hosted at the Linux Foundation that includes various enterprise blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. With the recent launch of Hyperledger Aries , there are now a total 13 projects in the Hyperledger greenhouse. Ongoing efforts to continue fostering community development also drove the introduction of a sixth special interest group (SIG) focused on the supply chain industry as well as the kick off of the intensive, hands-on 2019 Summer Mentorship program .

"Our new members illustrate the breadth of organizations that see the value of contributing to the Hyperledger community," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The mix of blue chip technology companies, international organizations, logistics and manufacturing players and academia that have joined us from point around the world show the widespread interest and investment in open source enterprise blockchain technologies. This broad-based involvement is what drives our expanding portfolio of open source projects, which are fully conceived, developed and advanced by the ever-growing Hyperledger community."

Hyperledger allows organizations to create solid, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by offering enterprise-grade, open source distributed ledger frameworks and code bases. The latest general members to join the community are Gloscad, Microsoft, Milligan Partners, Nornickel and Salesforce.

Hyperledger supports an open community that values contributions and participation from various entities. As such, pre-approved non-profits, open source projects and government entities can join Hyperledger at no cost as associate members. Associate members joining this month include China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), Ethereum Foundation and GS1 US.

These organizations and our other members will be joining us in Tokyo at the end of July for our annual Member Summit.

New member quotes:

Gloscad

"In a world where everything is connected, where transactions and information are instantly delivered and processed around the world, it is now crucial to adapt our rules of conduct - from analysis, preparation, production to consumption," said Criss Boukoulou, CEO and co-founder of Gloscad. "Our main goal is to provide sustainable solutions to the most basic human needs. Hyperledger offers an opportunity to reinvent the agricultural model by building trust on human level. As a general member, we look forward to contributing to this new ecosystem."

Microsoft

"Our journey in the blockchain ecosystem has brought us a long way, and now is the time for us to join the Hyperledger community," said Marley Gray, Principal Architect, Blockchain Engineering at Microsoft. "We are proud of our contributions to such a diverse blockchain ecosystem, from our Azure service offerings and developer toolkits to our leadership in driving open specifications. We look forward to contributing to the community's projects as well as initiating new ones based on emerging standards."

Milligan Partners

"Joining Hyperledger is tremendously valuable to us as we develop blockchain solutions for Mobility as a Service," said Matt Milligan, Managing Partner at Milligan Partners. "By working in this diverse open source community, we can be more creative and more innovative than we could ever be on our own. We're thrilled to support and contribute to the Hyperledger community."

Nornickel

"Hyperledger is our core technology. By joining Hyperledger, we plan to share our expertise and knowledge to improve blockchain technology," said Sergey Batekhin, Senior Vice President — Sales, Procurement, and Innovation at Nornickel. "Our company has formed a considerable pool of ideas, concepts and initiatives that can be offered to other industry players. By joining the Hyperledger community, we are making our inventions accessible to interested parties around the world."

Salesforce

"Blockchain is quickly becoming a foundational technology for organizations to deliver a truly connected customer experience," said Adam Caplan, SVP, Emerging Technology, Salesforce. "Hyperledger has created a great blockchain community that we're excited to learn from and be a part of."

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chains, manufacturing and Technology. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

