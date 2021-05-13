Hyperledger Welcomes Six New Members, Announces More Keynotes for Global Forum

To reach a global audience, HGF will run in two segments from June 8-10, each with dedicated sessions and daily keynotes Tweet this

Keynotes in the Asia Pacific/Europe segment (starting at 8:00 a.m. CEST) will include:

Marie Masserey , Head, Industry Architecture at IATA, who will discuss health credentials and international air travel in a Q+A with Drummond Reed , Chief Trust Officer at Evernym.

, Head, Industry Architecture at IATA, who will discuss health credentials and international air travel in a Q+A with , Chief Trust Officer at Evernym. Michael del Castillo , associate editor at Forbes, who will host a discussion with companies from the Asia Pacific market that were selected for the 2021 Blockchain 50 covering the latest on their deployments.

Those taking center stage during the North America/Europe segment (starting at 8:00 a.m. PDT) will include:



Jonathan Dotan , writer/producer on HBO's SILICON VALLEY and a current fellow at Stanford and the USC Shoah Foundation, who will present on the Starling Framework for Data Integrity, a ground-breaking methodology for using open-source tools in the fight against the spread of misinformation and the looming threat of deep fakes.

, writer/producer on HBO's SILICON VALLEY and a current fellow at and the Shoah Foundation, who will present on the Starling Framework for Data Integrity, a ground-breaking methodology for using open-source tools in the fight against the spread of misinformation and the looming threat of deep fakes. Mary Lacity, Director of the Blockchain Center of Excellence in Sam M. Walton College of Business at The University of Arkansas and the author of 30 books, most recently Blockchain Fundamentals for the Internet of Value , who will share her insights on what we've learned so far about blockchain for business.

of Business at The and the author of 30 books, most recently , who will share her insights on what we've learned so far about blockchain for business. Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), who will cover the role of DLT in the new era of Smarter Food Safety.

Further rounding out the programming, Hyperledger will also hold mainstage panels on NFTs and CBDCs.

Hyperledger has made diversity and inclusion a focus for Hyperledger Global Forum and has earned a CHAOSS D&I Event Badge for the event. Key initiatives include scholarships, programming for kids during keynotes, closed captioning and live translations to more than a dozen languages.

"Hyperledger Global Forum is always an energizing event for our community and the enterprise blockchain industry," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger, and Managing Director for Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity at the Linux Foundation. "This year's format has opened the door to a powerful mix of high impact speakers and talks and created the opportunity for a global audience unlike any we've had before. By joining now, this latest wave of new members further strengthens our community as we head into HGF and underscores the broad-based commitment to advancing and implementing Hyperledger technologies."

New member quotes:

ConsenSys Health

"ConsenSys Health helps the healthcare industry operate Ethereum-based solutions for cybersecurity, compliance, privacy, bioethics and identity with the deep technical capabilities of ConsenSys to advance the healthcare industry," said Heather Leigh Flannery, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ConsenSys Health. "ConsenSys Health is aligned with the Hyperledger community's efforts to leverage converging innovations like blockchain, tokenization, zero-knowledge cryptography, and federated machine learning to advance immediate and long-term public health goals while preserving individual privacy."

Extrimian

"We are thrilled to join the Hyperledger community and the Linux Foundation since both share our mission to facilitate blockchain adoption in the enterprise space," said Guillermo Villanueva, CEO of Extrimian. "Extrimian was born after many years dealing with the complexity of developing real world blockchain applications for the enterprise segment. We realized that there was a missing piece that would facilitate not only the development and operation of decentralized apps, but also the integration to the rest of the technology that enterprises and governments already have. Today we deliver an integrated, simple and intuitive platform that supports RSK, Etherum and Hyperledger Besu among others directly out of the box. In the near future, we will add support for Hyperledger Aries, Ursa and further on we will add Fabric and Avalon. We are also featuring a Marketplace that will easily integrate reusable components from our ecosystem of partners. The final goal is to have a single API and integrated experience that hides the complexities of dealing with the increasing number of platforms and technologies we have in the blockchain space."

Revelry Labs

"As our blockchain solutions grow and mature, we want the best support available in the industry, and that's exactly what we get from the Hyperledger community," said Luke Ledet, CTO of Revelry Labs. "As we continue to deliver enterprise-grade blockchain solutions across a wide range of industries, Hyperledger technologies have allowed us to move quickly and with confidence in this rapidly changing environment."

UNA Blockchain

"We are thrilled to be joining the Hyperledger community and start working alongside such formidable minds to build a blockchain ecosystem capable of reshaping the tech landscape," said Olivier Lombard, CEO of UNA Blockchain. "Una aims to harness emerging technologies to service both mankind and nature, and contribute to the decarbonization of the blockchain and automotive sectors."

About Hyperledger Global Forum 2021

Hyperledger Global Forum , the premier virtual enterprise blockchain event of 2021, is open to users and contributors of Hyperledger projects from around the globe looking to connect, network and collaborate. Hyperledger Global Forum, taking place June 8-10, will provide an opportunity to learn and understand various aspects of the ecosystem, including technical roadmaps, milestones and the latest uses and applications across industries and markets for Hyperledger projects and other related technologies.

Event sponsors and partners include Accenture (Diamond and Diversity & Inclusion Sponsor), IBM (Diamond Sponsor), BTP (Silver), Chainyard (Silver), ConsenSys (Silver), KrypC (Silver & Wellness), DTTC (Closed Captioning and Translation), Crypto Open Patent Alliance - COPA (Birds of Feather), Diversity in Blockchain (Diversity), CoinSpeaker (Media Partner), CrytoNewsZ (Media Partner) and Ledger Insights (Media Partner).

About Hyperledger

Hyperledger is an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, healthcare, supply chains, manufacturing and technology. Hyperledger hosts many enterprise blockchain technology projects including distributed ledger frameworks, smart contract engines, client libraries, graphical interfaces, utility libraries and sample applications. All Hyperledger code is built publicly and available under the Apache license. The Linux Foundation hosts Hyperledger under the foundation. To learn more, visit: https://www.hyperledger.org/.

Contact:

Emily Fisher

Linux Foundation/Hyperledger

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperledger

Related Links

https://www.hyperledger.org

