Hyperlink InfoSystem Becomes One of The Most Popular App Development Companies in South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa and JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Africa is one of the most beautiful countries of Africa, with beaches and adventure, and is one the largest Information & Communications Technology ICT markets in Africa. It shows tech leadership in mobile software, security software, and e-banking services. South Africa projects a total market size of $6.60 billion by the end of 2021. Several foreign companies operate subsidiaries from South Africa, including Unisys, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP, Novell, Compaq, and Dell. South Africa's ICT products & services industry is entering the fast-growing African market. The entire continent has 643 tech hubs with significant numbers in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt.

IT has been a hit in South Africa, and along with that, the mobile apps market also contributes significantly. South Africa has been in demand with many smartphone users & is establishing itself as one of the fascinating players in the African mobile app market. Businesses in South Africa are seeking trustworthy app development companies to deliver seamless and user-friendly services. It is essential to go for a background check before outsourcing an app development company, such as their experience in mobile apps, team strength, client testimonials, and more. Hyperlink InfoSystem is the one-stop solution for all tech requirements with a team of over 250 delivering flawless services and the latest technologies. Company is listed as one of the leading app developers in South Africa by trusted listing platforms like appdevelopmentcompanies.co and many more.

Hyperlink InfoSystem was founded in 2011 and is an Indian-based company. It has slowly widened its reach to other countries and established offices in the USA, UK, UAE, and Australia. The company has worked for more than 2300 clients, most of them being in the USA. Hyperlink offers various IT services such as web & app development, AR/VR apps, AI/ML, Blockchain, Data Science, IoT, Salesforce, and more. The company has delivered over 3,200 apps & 1,600 fully-functional websites with over 300 projects on Data Science, Salesforce, AI, IoT, Mobile Games, and more.

Hyperlink InfoSystem's Founder & CEO, Harnil Oza, says, "My company started with a team of few and had reached over a team of 250 today, this makes me feel thrilled. I and my team dream of making it even bigger, and South Africa is one of the countries that will help us grow in the app development sector. I am sure with their support; we can grow better in this industry and flourish together."

About Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 250+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Mobile app & Web Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 3,200+ mobile apps for more than 2,300 clients around the world.

