Hyperliquid Strategies and Unit Labs Announce Validator on Hyperliquid

NEW YORK, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) ("HSI"), the premier digital asset treasury platform focused on the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and Unit Labs ("UNIT"), the parent company of Unit and TradeXYZ, today announced the launch of a new validator operating under the name Hyperliquid Strategies x Unit, expected to go live on or around May 11, 2026. Unit provides spot asset infrastructure on Hyperliquid, while TradeXYZ is the leading deployer of perpetual derivatives for real-world assets.

The validator will be operated on dedicated institutional-grade infrastructure, with HYPE delegated from HSI's treasury — custodied at Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A. — forming the majority of the initial stake. The validator is open to delegations from the broader Hyperliquid community, subject to the protocol's standard delegation mechanics and unbonding periods.

The partnership is designed to combine HSI's balance-sheet scale and long-term orientation as a publicly listed HYPE holder with UNIT's deep experience in creating mission-critical infrastructure for the Hyperliquid ecosystem. The two companies intend for the validator to serve as a reliable, professionally operated node for institutional and retail delegators alike and to reinforce the decentralization and resilience of the Hyperliquid network.

"Staking is central to how we create value for our shareholders, while supporting the long-term health of Hyperliquid," said David Schamis, CEO of Hyperliquid Strategies Inc. "We are honored to collaborate with Unit Labs, one of the leading and most innovative infrastructure builders in the Hyperliquid ecosystem on this initiative. The validator will give HYPE token holders exposure to Hyperliquid's consensus economics through a partnership they can trust."

"Our vision is to bring the world's most important markets on-chain", said a UNIT spokesperson. "The launch of this new validator is a natural extension of that vision, allowing us to contribute directly to Hyperliquid's security and decentralization while giving HYPE token holders a way to optimize yield through institutional-grade infrastructure. Collaborating with HSI brings together two teams with a shared, long-term commitment to Hyperliquid."

About Hyperliquid Strategies Inc

Hyperliquid Strategies Inc (NASDAQ: PURR) is a digital asset treasury company whose primary focus is to maximize shareholder value through accumulating HYPE, the native token of Hyperliquid, a high-performance blockchain custom-built to house all of finance. HSI aims to provide capital-efficient and productive access to the HYPE token for U.S. and institutional investors, generating compounding shareholder returns that individual holders may not be able to replicate through staking, yield optimization, and active ecosystem engagement. HSI is currently the largest HYPE-focused digital asset treasury vehicle capitalizing on Hyperliquid's rapid growth and providing exposure to one of the largest and fastest growing revenue pools in digital assets. For more information, please visit www.hypestrat.xyz.

About Unit Labs

Unit Labs is building the asset layer on Hyperliquid across Unit and TradeXYZ. Since launching in February 2025, Unit spot markets have exceeded $64B in cumulative trading volume. Since launching in October 2025, TradeXYZ markets have exceeded $196B in volume with a current annualized run rate in excess of $6,500B.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which are not historical facts, which are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include certain statements made with respect to the Company's business, strategy and future plans, as well as certain statements regarding expected growth and developments with respect to Hyperliquid. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "potential," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events or conditions that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to HSI's anticipated operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of HYPE tokens; the risk that HSI's stock price will be highly correlated to the price of HYPE tokens and the price of HYPE tokens may decrease; risks related to increased competition in the industries in which HSI will operate; risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding HYPE tokens; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes; risks that HSI experiences difficulties managing its growth and expanding operations; challenges in implementing HSI's business plan including HYPE token-related financial and advisory services, due to operational challenges, significant competition and regulation; and those factors discussed in the final prospectus/proxy statement (File No. 333-290034) filed by HSI with the SEC on October 27, 2025, and in subsequent filings and reports made by HSI with the SEC from time to time. While HSI may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, HSI specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

SOURCE Hyperliquid Strategies Inc