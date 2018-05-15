Hyperlocal Tech Earns Zavvie, 8z 'Innovator Award' Finalist Selection

BOULDER, Colo., May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- zavvie, real estate's hyperlocal technology leader, has won a coveted spot as a "2018 Inman Innovator Award" finalist along with its brokerage partner, 8z Real Estate, rated the #1 Colorado brokerage by Zillow online reviewers. The announcement comes just days after the REach technology accelerator program from the National Association of REALTORS® named zavvie as a company in its REach Class of 2018.

zavvie

Inman, real estate's top news and information site, said it selected the two Boulder-based Colorado firms as 8z Real Estate "uses its partner technology company, zavvie, to produce neighborhood-specific data, information, and content for agents who want to establish themselves as local experts, and zavvie is helping 8z's agents in expanding markets..."

"This reaffirms the success 8z Real Estate agents have experienced with zavvie, and every team, brokerage and their agents nationwide are understanding that if they get zavvie, they get listings," said Lane Hornung, zavvie co-founder and CEO. "They're discovering the ease of a hyperlocal platform that automates their social media and makes their exposure as the neighborhood expert on sites like Facebook and Nextdoor more powerful and drives deeper engagement."

According to Hornung zavvie success in Colorado has resulted in the creation of a national footprint. "We have expanded nationally because of demand," he said. "Real estate professionals have discovered that the best local strategy that helps solve the inventory problem housing markets face is to be a hyperlocal real estate expert. Using hyperlocal marketing is the best way to free up local inventory. A hyperlocal agent can find the buyers and the sellers to make a market work again," Hornung added.

zavvie is highly unique among tech start-ups. It was initially the hyperlocal technology for 8z Real Estate. zavvie helped launch 8z into the fastest growing of Colorado's ten largest brokerages, serving the state's Front Range. Today, 8z is a tech forward, high productivity brokerage with about 150 agents. Last year its sales transactions totaled nearly $1 billion and it was recognized as one of Colorado's "Top Workplaces" by the Denver Post.

As the hyperlocal platform for 8z agents and teams, zavvie was refined and perfected. The zavvie technology was able to demonstrate how hyperlocal marketing could create a massive, higher quality lead generation system for agents working in real-world situations. That's something few startups can claim. The success 8z Real Estate experienced appears in a Case Study written by Victor Lund, founder of the WAV Group. The study is part of the real estate industry's first White Paper on hyperlocal marketing, "The Hyperlocal Movement in Real Estate," available here.

The annual Inman Innovator Awards highlight the most forward-thinking, who are working to shape the future of the real estate industry. With 8z as its laboratory, zavvie is an example of how new technology empowers traditional real estate professionals, helping professionals carve out local neighborhoods where disruptors cannot reach.

"Hyperlocal is more than a technique, it is a movement," said Stefan Peterson, zavvie co-founder. "Research has shown us every major industry is being transformed by hyperlocalism and real estate is no exception. Teams and brokerages and their agents across the country are joining real estate's hyperlocal movement and we see zavvie as a driver of this sea change," he added.

Every neighborhood deserves a neighborhood hero, the founders argue, and they say zavvie offers consumers an agent with deep local knowledge and expertise they will never be able to get from the internet. Zavvie offers agents an innovative means to transition from offline "farming" to a far more efficient and cost-effective technology-based solution to connect to neighbors.

Adding to recent zavvie recognitions, zavvie will be featured at two major events this week. zavvie will be at the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo, May 14-19 in Washington DC. They will be exhibiting as part of the NAR REach Class of 2018 at the Marriott Wardman Hotel, Booth 1731.

Hornung is participating as a panelist at the upcoming "Gathering of Eagles" conference in Denver May 16-18, hosted by REAL Trends. At this annual event that attracts the industry's most distinguished influencers, he is billed as one a gathering of "technology thought leaders," who will discuss which digital tools are yielding actual results and how they can be deployed.

About zavvie and 8z Real Estate

zavvie is the nation's first hyperlocal marketing platform, the place where savvy, trusted local real estate agents go to tap into the most powerful way for a real estate agent to grow and maintain a successful real estate business. zavvie delivers to brokerages, teams and agents, a complete social media and hyperlocal system for top agents to build their listing business and make – or keep – them the dominant agent in their neighborhood. Discover more at zavvie.com.

8z Real Estate's mission statement is "Real Estate is broken, we are fixing it," and is committed to putting clients first. Named one of the "Best Companies to Work for" by the Denver Post, 8z is one of the fastest growing brokerages in the nation, and the fastest growing among Colorado's ten largest brokerages. With some 150 agents providing Colorado's Front Range home buyers and sellers with unmatched market data and online tools, 8z generated nearly $1 billion in total sales transactions last year. Find your 8z neighborhood agent at 8z.com.

