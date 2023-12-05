Hyperlocology and Do it Best Partner to Transform Local Advertising and Co-op Marketing

News provided by

Hyperlocology

05 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant development set to reshape the retail landscape, Hyperlocology, the leading multi-location advertising platform and Do it Best, the only US-based, member-owned comprehensive and fully integrated hardware, lumber and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry, have announced their strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to redefine local advertising and co-op marketing for Do it Best members through an innovative platform that streamlines efforts and unlocks co-op and brand match funds from affiliated brands.

Hyperlocology's Expertise in Local Advertising

Hyperlocology enables brands to customize advertising per location in collaboration with local owners. Using data-driven insights, businesses can create personalized advertising campaigns tailored to specific local audiences, ushering in a new era of best practice localized advertising strategies.

Jenna Grannan, Sales and Service Manager at Do it Best, Commends the Partnership

Jenna Grannan, Sales and Service Manager at Do it Best, is extremely excited for the collaboration: "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering Do it Best members. Our retailers are the backbone of our cooperative, and this collaboration with Hyperlocology underscores our dedication to providing them with innovative tools to excel in an ever-evolving market."

Patrick Pleiss, Co-founder of Hyperlocology, Envisions the Future

"We are excited to work alongside Do it Best to provide members with the ability to easily and effectively execute localized best practice marketing.i. This collaboration is a testament to our shared belief in the power of technology to reshape local marketing. The Hyperlocology  dashboard has revolutionized the way retailers approach local advertising and co-op marketing, driving efficiency, growth and sales."

A Dashboard that Transforms Possibilities

The core of this partnership lies in the intuitive dashboard developed by Hyperlocology. Serving as a centralized hub, Do it Best members and field marketers can seamlessly manage and execute brand-directed local advertising campaigns. The dashboard also introduces a groundbreaking capability: enabling retailers to access co-op and Brand Match marketing funds extended by the network of esteemed brands associated with Do it Best.

Unlocking Efficiency Through Collaboration 

The collaboration between Hyperlocology and Do t Best embodies the power of synergy and innovation. By simplifying the local advertising process and facilitating access to co-op marketing funds, retailers within the Do it Best community can optimize resource allocation. This shift equips retailers to elevate their marketing efforts, deeply engage local audiences, and foster business growth.

Looking Forward to a Transformed Landscape

The collaboration goes beyond providing a platform—it empowers retailers to seize control of localized marketing strategies while leveraging the collective strength of a cooperative network.

Stay tuned for updates as this collaboration reshapes local advertising and co-op marketing within the expansive Do it Best community. The future of retail marketing is defined by accessibility, innovation, and the shared triumph of collaborative efforts in the digital age.

Media contact: lauren@hyperlocology.com

SOURCE Hyperlocology

Also from this source

PJ's Coffee and Hyperlocology Forge Partnership to Drive Per-Location Advertising Success

PJ's Coffee and Hyperlocology Forge Partnership to Drive Per-Location Advertising Success

In a strategic move to empower franchisees and enhance local community engagement, PJ's Coffee teamed up with Hyperlocology as their multi-location...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.