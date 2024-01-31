Hyperlocology and UCLA Anderson School of Management Announce Collaboration in Machine Learning Innovation

News provided by

Hyperlocology

31 Jan, 2024, 09:45 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperlocology, the leading multi-location advertising platform for franchise brands, proudly announces a collaboration with UCLA Anderson School of Management. This collaboration offers students, as part of their Capstone project, a unique opportunity to contribute to the improvement and development of cutting-edge machine-learning models seamlessly integrated into Hyperlocology's application.

The partnership capitalizes on the wealth of proprietary, brand-specific, location-level advertising and consumer habit data from the top digital advertising channels as well as third party local insights. Under the guidance of industry experts, UCLA Anderson students are tasked with creating and testing bespoke models in predicting user behavior based on diverse inputs. This initiative plays a pivotal role in refining Hyperlocology's application, enabling it to anticipate user behavior at the individual location level with unprecedented accuracy.

The machine-learning models developed through this collaboration are dynamic and designed for regular updates. This ensures sustained accuracy as new data emerges, reflecting Hyperlocology's commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in the field.

Patrick Pleiss, Co-founder of Hyperlocology, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Teaming up with a prestigious institution like UCLA Anderson has been a pleasure. This collaboration not only provides students with challenging real-world experience but also contributes to advancing Hyperlocology's best-in-class AI capabilities. It's a win-win scenario, fostering innovation and excellence."

The collaboration with UCLA Anderson School of Management aligns with Hyperlocology's commitment to fostering education, innovation, and the practical application of machine learning to help local advertising efforts with data-informed predictions and suggestions. By engaging with students at a leading academic institution, Hyperlocology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in predicting and understanding user behavior.

For more information about Hyperlocology and its innovative solutions, please visit hyperlocology.com.

Media contact: lauren@hyperlocology.com

SOURCE Hyperlocology

