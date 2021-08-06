Hyperlocology Signs Tom Brady To Promotional Deal

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-location marketing platform Hyperlocology has signed Tom Brady to a promotional deal starting today. The SaaS company and athlete are collaborating on a fun campaign that aligns with the brand's and athlete's aligned attributes of local hyper-focus, collaboration, and running full speed ahead in all they do.

"We're thrilled to work with Tom Brady to get the word out about Hyperlocology's innovative approach to multi-location local marketing and work with the star athlete," says Patrick Pleiss, co-founder of Hyperlocology. "

"I'm really interested in software development and excited to work with Hyperlocology on some fun projects," says Tom. "It will be a great collaboration and I look forward to what we can do together."

Tom Brady is an award-winning star athlete on the track and field team at the University of Michigan. Go Blue!

Hyperlocology is the first multi-location marketing platform that solves the pain of managing digital advertising, for hundreds or thousands of brand locations. Our software empowers brands to centrally manage digital advertising, tailored for each location, with the transparency required to drive results in every market.

Contact:

Debbie Williams

Director of Marketing

Hyperlocology

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperlocology

Related Links

https://www.hyperlocology.com

