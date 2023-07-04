Hyperloop Technology Market to grow at a CAGR of 40.59% from 2021 to 2026|Increase in demand for faster modes of transportation is one of the key drivers -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hyperloop technology market size is projected to grow by USD 6.10 billion with a CAGR of 40.59% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026 according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Hyperloop Technology Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperloop Technology Market 2022-2026

Vendors : 15+, Including Altium Ltd., Arrivo Corp., Badgerloop, Delft Hyperloop, Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd., Hardt B.V., Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o, NEXT Prototypes e.V, The Boring Co., TransPod Inc., and Zeleros Global SL, among others.

: 15+, Including Altium Ltd., Arrivo Corp., Badgerloop, Delft Hyperloop, Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd., Hardt B.V., Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o, NEXT Prototypes e.V, The Boring Co., TransPod Inc., and Zeleros Global SL, among others. Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Mode of transportation (tube, capsule, propulsion system, and route), type (passenger and freight), and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the hyperloop technology market, request a sample report

Hyperloop technology market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including- Altium Ltd., Arrivo Corp., Badgerloop, Delft Hyperloop, Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd., Hardt B.V., Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o, NEXT Prototypes e.V, The Boring Co., TransPod Inc., and Zeleros Global SL.

Hyperloop Technology Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

An increase in demand for faster modes of transportation is a key factor driving the market growth. The speed of passenger or cargo pods is propelled over 1,000 km/h by Hyperloop technology. This is ten times faster than traditional rail and three times faster than high-speed rail. The technology cuts the time spent traveling by the passenger. As a result, trains can cover more distance in less time to reach the destination from the starting point and vice versa. This helps the passengers and cargo to go and return the same day. It also helps the business to expand and earn profits rather than improve livelihoods. For example, the drive between San Francisco and Los Angeles takes 6-8 hours, which depends on the traffic. Moreover, the hyperloop technology reduces the total time to 30 minutes. Hence, the demand for faster modes of transportation is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

An increase in demand for sustainable modes of transport is a major trend shaping the market. The major factor for the increase in demand is the increase in pollution globally. The low and zero-emission, energy-efficient, affordable modes of transport, which include electric and alternative-fuel vehicles, as well as domestic fuels, are sustainable modes of transport. Furthermore, transportation via low-pressure tubes using levitated capsules which are driven by electromagnetic propulsion has the potential to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions while increasing travel speed more than the traditional rails. With the rising awareness of sustainable modes of transport benefits, there is an increase in demand for hyperloop technology. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

High infrastructure costs are the major challenge restricting the hyperloop technology market growth. The construction and infrastructure costs are very difficult to calculate for this technology. For instance, seals are paramount to pod hatches and doors. This will become a major problem for the companies as it requires regular. Since most cities struggle to maintain bridges, train tracks, and roads, this will increase the overall cost. Acquiring land for the project where the hyperloop will pass is also a significant challenge. A report into the commercial feasibility of the hyperloop by NASA has been shared, which costs USD 25- USD 27 million per mile just for the technology, excluding land acquisition. This cost is for an entirely underwater track, specifically from Helsinki to Stockholm, which is estimated to be USD 64 million per mile, including vehicles. Hence, according to Technavio, this high infrastructure cost is expected to drive the hyperloop technology market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The hyperloop technology market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Hyperloop Technology Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hyperloop technology market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hyperloop technology market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hyperloop technology market across North America , APAC, Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperloop technology market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The wireless charging market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.29% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 12,668.16 million. Furthermore, this market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (inductive, resonant, radio frequency, and others), components (receivers and transmitters), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The proliferating demand for electric vehicles is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The iPaaS market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.97% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 10,258.74 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by service type (API management, B2B integration, data integration, cloud integration, and others), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing adoption of cloud services is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Hyperloop Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 38.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Altium Ltd., Arrivo Corp., Badgerloop, Delft Hyperloop, Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd., Hardt B.V., Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o, NEXT Prototypes e.V, The Boring Co., TransPod Inc., and Zeleros Global SL Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

5.3 Tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Capsule - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Capsule - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Capsule - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Capsule - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Capsule - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Propulsion system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Propulsion system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Propulsion system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Propulsion system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Propulsion system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Route - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Route - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Route - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Route - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Route - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Freight - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Freight - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Freight - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Freight - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Freight - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Altium Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Altium Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Altium Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Altium Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Altium Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Altium Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Hardt B.V.

Exhibit 119: Hardt B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hardt B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Hardt B.V. - Key offerings

11.6 Hyperloop Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Hyperloop Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Hyperloop Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Hyperloop Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 125: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o

Exhibit 128: Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 129: Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o - Key offerings

11.9 NEXT Prototypes e.V

Exhibit 131: NEXT Prototypes e.V - Overview



Exhibit 132: NEXT Prototypes e.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: NEXT Prototypes e.V - Key offerings

11.10 The Boring Co.

Exhibit 134: The Boring Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: The Boring Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: The Boring Co. - Key offerings

11.11 TransPod Inc.

Exhibit 137: TransPod Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: TransPod Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: TransPod Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Zeleros Global SL

Exhibit 140: Zeleros Global SL - Overview



Exhibit 141: Zeleros Global SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Zeleros Global SL - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio