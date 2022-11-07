Hyperloop Technology Market to record USD 6.10 Bn growth, Driven by an increase in demand for faster modes of transportation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hyperloop technology market size is expected to grow by USD 6.10 billion between 2021 and 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 40.59% during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights into the factors impacting the size of the market. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has considered various factors including server and storage device shipments, mobile device shipments, revenue generated by vendors, internet penetration rates, and GDP growth among others. Get detailed insights into the market study. Buy the Full Report Here!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hyperloop Technology Market 2022-2026

Global Hyperloop Technology Market Dynamics

Driver: The market is driven by the increased demand for faster modes of transportation. The demand for a fast mode of transport is increasing significantly globally. The hyperloop technology aims to propel passenger or cargo pods at greater speeds. Hyperloop technology cuts the time spent traveling, which means trains can cover more distance in less time to reach point B from A and vice-versa. More cargo and passengers can go and return the same day. This also enhances business besides improving citizens' livelihood. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the market.

The demand for sustainable modes of transportation is identified as the key trend in the market. The increasing preference for sustainable modes of transport has driven the demand for hyperloop technology. Transportation through low-pressure tubes using levitated capsules propelled by electromagnetic propulsion has the potential to reduce energy consumption and CO2 emissions while increasing travel speed. With the increasing demand for sustainable modes of transportation, the market is expected to have a positive influence over the forecast period. Challenge: High infrastructure costs associated with the construction of hyperloop are hindering market growth. A report into the commercial feasibility of the hyperloop by NASA shared a cost of USD 25 – USD 27 million per mile for just the technology. In addition, land acquisition is a significant challenge. Moreover, the technology requires regular maintenance and can become problematic as most cities worldwide struggle to maintain bridges, train tracks, and roads in the first instance. These factors will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Global Hyperloop Technology Market Analysis by Mode of Transportation

By the mode of transportation, Technavio analyzes the market across segments such as tube, capsule, propulsion system, and route. The Tube segment will have the largest share of the market. The tube is one of the main components of hyperloop technology, usually made of steel. To allow the capsules to travel in both directions, the two tubes are welded together side by side. Pillars are also installed in order to support these tubes. Pillars are placed 30 meters apart from each other. There is a solar array provided on the top of the tubes, which provides power to the whole system.

Companies Covered

Altium Ltd.

Arrivo Corp.

Badgerloop

Delft Hyperloop

Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd.

Hardt B.V.

Hyperloop Technologies Inc.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc.

Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o

NEXT Prototypes e.V

The Boring Co.

TransPod Inc.

Zeleros Global SL

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2021, 2022, till 2026

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Hyperloop Technology Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in hyperloop technology market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hyperloop technology market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hyperloop technology market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hyperloop technology market vendors

Hyperloop Technology Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 40.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.10 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 38.47 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altium Ltd., Arrivo Corp., Badgerloop, Delft Hyperloop, Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd., Hardt B.V., Hyperloop Technologies Inc., Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc., Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o, NEXT Prototypes e.V, The Boring Co., TransPod Inc., and Zeleros Global SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

5.3 Tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Tube - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Tube - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Capsule - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Capsule - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Capsule - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Capsule - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Capsule - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Propulsion system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Propulsion system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Propulsion system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Propulsion system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Propulsion system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Route - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Route - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Route - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Route - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Route - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 46: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 48: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Passenger - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Passenger - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Freight - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Freight - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Freight - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Freight - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Freight - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 58: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 59: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 60: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 62: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 104: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Altium Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Altium Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Altium Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Altium Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Altium Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Altium Ltd. - Segment focus

11.4 Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Dinclix GroundWorks Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Hardt B.V.

Exhibit 119: Hardt B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Hardt B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Hardt B.V. - Key offerings

11.6 Hyperloop Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 122: Hyperloop Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Hyperloop Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Hyperloop Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 125: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o

Exhibit 128: Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o - Overview



Exhibit 129: Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Nevomo Poland Sp. z o.o - Key offerings

11.9 NEXT Prototypes e.V

Exhibit 131: NEXT Prototypes e.V - Overview



Exhibit 132: NEXT Prototypes e.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: NEXT Prototypes e.V - Key offerings

11.10 The Boring Co.

Exhibit 134: The Boring Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: The Boring Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: The Boring Co. - Key offerings

11.11 TransPod Inc.

Exhibit 137: TransPod Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: TransPod Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: TransPod Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Zeleros Global SL

Exhibit 140: Zeleros Global SL - Overview



Exhibit 141: Zeleros Global SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Zeleros Global SL - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

