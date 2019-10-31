Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Partners with Gaussin

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies ( HyperloopTT ) announced a strategic partnership with leading French transport and logistics engineering corporation Gaussin (EURONEXT GROWTH FR0010342329) for the creation and supply of the new AIV HyperloopTT electric self-driving vehicles that will carry and transfer containers for the Hyperloop Freight System.

The AIV HyperloopTT will have the task of carrying containers from the port storage area up to the HyperloopTT freight capsule and transferring them using a lateral transfer module that has existing and proven capability in other rail-road logistics applications. Precision docking with the capsule and rapid transfer of containers directly into the capsule will allow continuous supply to the capsules, shortening station stops and thus maximizing the flexibility of the HyperloopTT solution and reducing overall cost.

"We are very happy with this partnership, which allows the integration of Gaussin solutions into an efficient, safe, and clean mobility concept that will revolutionise the transport of passengers and goods," said Christophe Gaussin, Managing Director of the Gaussin Group. "This partnership has enabled us to leverage our expertise in the field of electric driverless container transport and port activities, which is the legacy business of Gaussin."

"Gaussin will play a critical role in bringing our freight solutions to reality," said Andres de Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. "The interest in bringing Hyperloop to the world's overcrowded ports and freight systems is very high. Because of the system's speed, efficiency, economic benefits, and low carbon footprint, Hyperloop is on its way to becoming the new standard in transport solutions for the 21st century. With a global industry leader like Gaussin a major puzzle piece for Hyperloop freight systems has been solved."

About Gaussin

Gaussin is an engineering company that designs, assembles and sells innovative products and services in the transport and logistics field. Its know-how encompasses cargo and passenger transport, autonomous technologies allowing for self-driving solutions such as Automotive Guided Vehicles, and the integration of all types of batteries, electric and hydrogen fuel cells in particular. With more than 50,000 vehicles worldwide, Gaussin enjoys a strong reputation in four fast-expanding markets: port terminals, airports, logistics and people mobility. The group has formed strategic partnerships with major global players in order to accelerate its market penetration: Siemens Logistics in the airport field, Bolloré Ports and ST Engineering in ports and Bluebus for people mobility.

Gaussin has been listed on Euronext Growth in Paris since 2010.

More information on www.gaussin.com .

About Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the Hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods at unprecedented speeds safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced business model of lean collaboration, open innovation and integrated partnership, HyperloopTT is creating and licensing technologies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team comprised of more than 800 engineers, creatives and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, HyperloopTT has offices in North & South America, Europe and Asia.

More information on www.hyperloop.global

