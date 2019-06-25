Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Provides USDOT with Exclusive First-Look at Full-Scale System and Presents Certification Guidelines

Additionally, members of HyperloopTT met with the USDOT at the agency's offices in Washington D.C. presenting a technical overview of Hyperloop technology and the certification guideline completed by TÜV SÜD. In May of 2019, HyperloopTT and TUV SUD presented these same guidelines to the European Commission.

In March of 2019, the USDOT announced a new council that focuses on facilitating the development of new transportation technologies like Hyperloop called NETT (Non-traditional and Emerging Transportation Technology). HyperloopTT is sharing their expertise on how best to safely regulate these technologies with the governments of the world including the European Commission and the United States.

"Today marks an important development for this company," said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. "Not only are we building the only truly full-scale, insured, and safety certified system in the world, we are advancing our efforts to move the Hyperloop forward by sharing our technological experience and our perspective on regulatory frameworks."

"We are moving ever closer to the moment when we will move people in the Hyperloop for the first time," added Bibop Gresta, Chairman of HyperloopTT. "And by sharing our insights with our government colleagues in the United States and Europe, we are furthering our goal of creating the safest and most efficient form of transportation the world has ever seen."

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is a transportation technology firmfocused on building the first passenger-ready Hyperloop. The Hyperloop is a carrier system with the ability to safely transfer passengers and merchandise across great distances. HyperloopTT combines new technologies with an advanced business model to create a transport system faster than the speed of sound while licensing new technologies.

Since its inception in 2013, HyperloopTT has developed 40 corporate and university partnerships while becoming an international team with more than 800 employees in 52 multidisciplinary teams. Based in Los Angeles, CA, HyperloopTT has four international offices in Europe and the Middle East and has signed agreements in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

HyperloopTT is led by co-founders Dirk Ahlborn (CEO) and Bibop G. Gresta (Chairman) and an executive team with seasoned backgrounds in technology and entrepreneurship. For more information or media inquiries, contact press@hyperloop.global or visit http://Hyperloop.global/ .

