Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Reveals Completed Commercial Passenger Experience

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT), the leading developer of the next generation of sustainable high-speed transportation, announced today its completed hyperloop capsule passenger experience. The interior represents months of collaboration between HyperloopTT and renowned firm ICONA Design Group.

Designed to the specifications of HyperloopTT's full-scale passenger capsule, it will be installed in its first commercial passenger prototype system

Envisioned as a class-free experience, each passenger's space is fully personalized to provide a welcoming and immersive travel experience

The cabin's advanced technologies include an artificial skylight, advanced air purification system, interactive displays, digital wayfinding, personal tablets, and biometric sensors

The passenger experience includes state-of-the-art materials and technology with a focus on safety, comfort, entertainment, and productivity. The artificial skylight features daytime and nighttime modes, creating an open and welcoming space with natural lighting. A cutting-edge air purifier promotes an environment free of harmful microbes, viruses, and bacteria. Other cabin features include digital wayfinding, ambient lighting, interactive displays, personal tablets, and biometric sensors for credentials and payment.

Once seated, passengers will have access to an immersive and personalized sound environment through embedded headrest speakers with ambient noise-canceling technology. The seats also include adjustable micro-climate controls, a camera for facial recognition, an individual touchscreen tablet, and wireless charging. Additionally, passengers have the ability to mirror personal devices and can pair in-capsule displays with their personal data through biometric identification.

The capsule has a capacity of 30 passengers and includes accommodations for assisted travelers. In addition to each passenger's personalized space, a lounge area in the middle of the cabin serves as a social zone. Full cabin amenities include luggage compartments, a snack bar and a lavatory.

"Everything we build at HyperloopTT is developed with a focus on safety and comfort," said HyperloopTT CEO Andres De Leon. "Beyond a concept and vision, our teams and partners have created a true evolution of the passenger experience that is completed and ready to be built and integrated into HyperloopTT systems worldwide."

"ICONA Design Group strategy is to be at the forefront of innovation and to set alliances with the most technologically advanced companies," said ICONA Design Chairman and CEO, Teresio Gigi Gaudio. "To collaborate with a visionary company like HyperloopTT has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.

HyperloopTT's European Research and Development Center in Toulouse, France, the aerospace capital of Europe, is home to the world's first and only full-scale test system. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe.

HyperloopTT is a proud signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, reflecting the company's commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

About ICONA

ICONA Design Group is a global design company founded in 2010 by a team of entrepreneurs, immediately becoming an international player. The company has a team of over one hundred professionals from 20 countries with offices in Turin, Shanghai, Los Angeles, and more recently Dubai and Tokyo. Multi-awarded for cutting-edge concepts in electric mobility and autonomous driving, today the company is involved with the most important players of the world to develop ambitious programs implemented by Chinese authorities for the mobility of the future and the development of smart cities.

