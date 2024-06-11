Hypermedica announces groundbreaking initiative to combat branded GLP-1 medication shortages and skyrocketing prices in the U.S.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypermedica, a leader in Virtual Care and Telehealth, is joining forces with top compounding pharmacies from around the U.S. to address the pressing shortage and rising costs of branded GLP-1 medications. This strategic alliance aims to provide healthcare providers and their patients with unprecedented access to safe, affordable compounded GLP-1 medications from reputable compounding pharmacies.

Hypermedica's CEO, Mr. Rafael J. Esteves, stated that "this collaboration equips healthcare providers with Hypermedica's cutting-edge telehealth tools and comprehensive compounding pharmacy services, ensuring uninterrupted access to affordable, legal, and certified versions of GLP-1 medications. Our initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing providers' capabilities and prioritizing exceptional patient care."

The healthcare sector faces severe shortages and escalating costs of branded GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy®, Ozempic®, and Mounjaro®, among others, intensifying pressures on patients and providers alike. Recognizing this critical need, Hypermedica's collaboration aligns with initiatives under the Inflation Reduction Act, addressing the urgent demand for affordable healthcare solutions. Through advanced telehealth tools and comprehensive pharmacy services, Hypermedica's partnership ensures uninterrupted access to essential medications, significantly enhancing patient care and alleviating financial burdens during this challenging period.

"In times of crisis, innovation becomes our greatest ally. Our initiative is a beacon of hope amidst medication shortages and soaring prices. By bridging technology and pharmaceutical expertise, we're reshaping healthcare, empowering patients, and providers to thrive," said Mr. Esteves.

Access to medications like GLP-1 alternatives is vital for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, significantly improving patients' quality of life by controlling blood sugar levels and promoting weight loss—however, branded medication shortages and rising costs present challenges for healthcare providers and patients. Hypermedica's solution addresses these challenges by leveraging advanced technology to offer real-time consultations, patient monitoring, and treatments regardless of geographical limitations. This ensures timely access to medical expertise, enhances patient engagement, and promotes adherence to treatment plans. Partnering with compounding pharmacies also provides uninterrupted access to affordable compounded medications, ensuring patients receive necessary care without financial strain. This combination of accessible medications and cutting-edge healthcare technology transforms healthcare delivery, offering a more inclusive, efficient, and patient-centered approach to managing chronic conditions and improving overall health outcomes.

Hypermedica is offering healthcare providers across the U.S. a free subscription plan that includes white-label features such as a robust patient portal to enhance patient engagement, compounding pharmacy connection, enterprise-grade telehealth, bidirectional booking and scheduling, e-prescribing, and much more. Mr. Esteves emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating that "the alliance with these compounding pharmacy leaders marks a transformative step in our journey to redefine healthcare access. It's a bold move towards equipping healthcare professionals with the tools they need to ensure superior care, underlining our commitment to revolutionizing patient treatment. This underscores the importance of our collaboration, as such a comprehensive offering would not have been possible without it."

Headquartered in Puerto Rico and with offices in North Carolina, Hypermedica stands at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its advanced Virtual Care and Telehealth Platform. By bridging the gap between patients and providers, Hypermedica ensures top-tier telehealth services are accessible to all, breaking down geographical barriers. Hypermedica is dedicated to enhancing patient-provider interactions with a suite of white-label digital tools, underscoring a commitment to continuous care and accessible, personalized healthcare experiences. For more information, please visit www.hypermedica.com.

©2024 Mdustry. All rights reserved. Hypermedica and the Hypermedica Logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Mdustry, LLC, Ozempic® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk, Wegovy® is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk, and Mounjaro® is a registered trademark of Eli Lilly and Company.

