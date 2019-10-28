HyperPay Is the First Middle East Based Payment Service Provider to Enable Online Merchants to Accept UnionPay Cards Across the MENA Region

The Launch ceremony took place on Thursday, 10 th of October at HyperPay's Headquarters in Riyadh, in the presence of Muhannad Ebwini, CEO at HyperPay and Hany Al Deeb, Country Manager of Saudi Arabia at UnionPay International Middle East.

As a result of this significant cooperation, HyperPay's merchants, across various industries, will be able to accept UnionPay Online Payment (UPOP) – further developing their user base and helping them expand into the Chinese consumer market. UPOP is praised for its convenience and safety for cross-border online payments. For example, the transaction volume of online payments accepted in the Middle East using UnionPay cards grew by over 120% in the first half of 2019.

Muhannad Ebwini, CEO at HyperPay said: "As MENA's trusted payment service provider, we earned our reputation by being quick to respond to the changing needs of our partners. As we continue to actively work on expanding our network of global payment methods, HyperPay will be the first middle east based payment service provider to integrate the UPOP solutions, making the service available to thousands of our online merchants, starting in Saudi Arabia and extending the service across the MENA region."

Hany Al Deeb, Country Manager at UnionPay International Middle East, said: "We at UnionPay International Middle East are committed to providing safe and convenient offline as well as online payment services to our global cardholders visiting the Middle East region. In Saudi Arabia, for example, UnionPay cards are already accepted at over 60,000 point-of-sale terminals and half of the local ATMs. This partnership will further improve UnionPay's online acceptance in the region, and will also benefit HyperPay's online merchants, as they can now accept payments from the continuously expanding market of UnionPay credit and debit cardholders."

About HyperPay

Launched in 2014, HYPERPAY is a trusted payment service provider in the MENA region, offering a wide range of smart online payment processing solutions, backed by cutting-edge technology platforms, to businesses ranging from the smallest to the largest enterprises. Our ability to easily integrate with any platform, allows merchants to start accepting and optimizing their payments quickly.

HYPERPAY is conveniently connected to a large network of acquiring banks in the region, giving merchants the ability to process online payments through multiple acquirers.

About UnionPay International (UPI)

UnionPay International is a subsidiary of China UnionPay focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global business. It is the largest card payment organization in the world offering mobile and online payments. In partnership with more than 2000 institutions worldwide, UnionPay International has enabled card acceptance in 177 countries and regions with issuance in 58 countries and regions. UnionPay International provides high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base and ensures convenient local services to a growing number of global UnionPay cardholders and merchants.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018345/HyperPay_UnionPay.jpg

Contact: Dalia Abutteen, +962790218070

