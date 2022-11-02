HyperPay, MENA region's fastest growing payments services provider, puts 138M investment round to use with a complete brand overhaul

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting Q4 announcement from the largest and fastest growing payments services provider in the MENA region, HyperPay has unveiled a new logo, along with a complete brand overhaul in view of exciting expansion plans set for 2023.

The news comes on the heels of HyperPay's recent SAR 138M funding round led by Mastercard, with investments from Amwal Capital Partners and AB Ventures, which served as the first step of a strategic and commercial partnership supporting the company's regional growth efforts as well as its expanding product offerings.

As a Top-5 payment company in the MENA region, HyperPay services more than 5,000 merchants across seven countries and is uniquely positioned to usher in a profound shift in the region, mixing cultural intelligence and an in-depth understanding of regional business intricacies to help bring forth the advent of cashless societies within a sustainably growing fintech environment.

By fostering a strong identity as a one-stop-shop business solutions provider with real potential to change people's lives for the better, HyperPay's mission is to best position the MENA region as a leading cashless ecosystem meeting customers' interests and needs.

Meet the next iteration of HyperPay: younger, growing, rooted.

Aspiring to inspire, and with much more to come in 2023.

Muhannad Ebwini, Founder and CEO of HyperPay, says: "We've greatly expanded our vision in the last year, and as a result, our brand is evolving, too. Our aim is an ambitious one, but we are overachievers, and we're so proud of what we've already managed to accomplish: we want to be the best B2B Fintech provider in the MENA region, to help the countries we operate in flourish. We are keen to support more and more societies turning to cashless and digital, as we believe that is the only way of the future."

About HyperPay

Founded by Muhannad Ebwini and headquartered in Saudi Arabia, HyperPay is one of the MENA region's leading and fastest growing online payments solutions providers. Today, HyperPay services more than 2,000 merchants across seven countries and has a leadership position in Saudi Arabia, one of the MENA region's biggest markets. HyperPay offers merchants a broad array of products and services in addition to payment processing, including risk and fraud management, monitoring system, instalments and invoicing systems among others. Going forward, the Company will expand its presence into new markets, provide customers with access to new payment methods, continue to develop new products and services, invest in its technology platform and continue to grow its employee talent to deliver on its strategy.

For additional information about HyperPay, please visit: www.HyperPay.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936332/HyperPay_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

XWECAN

Grigorij Richters

[email protected]

+1 650 989 5017

HyperPay

Esra Sehwail

[email protected]

SOURCE HyperPay