Hyperphosphatemia Market to Showcase Eminent Growth at a CAGR of 4.54% During the Study Period [2018-2030], According to DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's "Hyperphosphatemia Market" report provides a thorough comprehension of the Hyperphosphatemia historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Hyperphosphatemia market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan], China, and Taiwan. The Hyperphosphatemia market report also proffers an analysis of the current Hyperphosphatemia treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the imperative takeaways of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Research Report

The highest market size of Hyperphosphatemia was in the United States , and the least was in Spain across the 7MM [ the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , Italy , France , and United Kingdom ) and Japan ], China , and Taiwan . Besides, the upcoming therapies of Hyperphosphatemia are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with Hyperphosphatemia and add to the overall growth of the Hyperphosphatemia market size.

market size of Hyperphosphatemia was in the and the was in across the 7MM [ , EU5 ( , , , , and ) and ], , and . Besides, the upcoming therapies of Hyperphosphatemia are expected to combat the current unmet needs faced by the patients with Hyperphosphatemia and add to the overall growth of the Hyperphosphatemia market size. Hyperphosphatemia Market growth shall observe a surge due to t he increased prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients, leading to rising investment in research and promising pipeline activity, with the newer mechanism of actions.

However, the factors such as inadequate knowledge of phosphate levels in food and phosphate management, lack of epidemiology data, high economic burden, and increased market competition might hinder the growth of the Hyperphosphatemia Market.

might hinder the growth of the Hyperphosphatemia Market. Several key pharmaceutical companies such as Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, and others are developing novel products to drift the Hyperphosphatemia treatment scenario positively.

For further information on Market Impact by Therapies, visit: Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Analysis

Hyperphosphatemia is a condition characterised by a rise in serum phosphate level above 4.5 mg/100 mL. The condition mainly occurs due to a decrease in renal function, commonly among chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, in which phosphate levels shoot up abnormally high. DelveInsight states the total diagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease prevalent cases were approximately 27,063,599 in the 7MM, China and Taiwan in 2020.

The Hyperphosphatemia Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Diagnosed Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalent Cases

Stage-specific Distribution of Chronic Kidney

Prevalent Cases of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

Number of ESRD patients undergoing Dialysis

Hyperphosphatemia Prevalence

Get a complete epidemiological segmentation @ Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiological Analysis

Hyperphosphatemia Treatment Market

Hyperphosphatemia treatment strategies include dietary restriction, phosphate binders (aluminium-based agents, calcium-based binders, magnesium carbonate, sevelamer, lanthanum carbonate, ferric citrate and sucroferric oxyhydroxide), drugs targeting intestinal phosphate transporters (tenapanor, nicotinic acid and nicotinamide), renal replacement therapies (peritoneal and hemodialysis) and management of secondary hyperparathyroidism.

The burden in CKD patients (hemodialysis) has led to reduced treatment adherence and poor quality of life from various studies. Observing this scenario, some companies have come up with candidates with novel mechanisms of action to lower the pill burden in hyperphosphatemia patients, thereby improving their Health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and clinical outcomes. Key players such as Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Chugai Pharmaceuticals and others are developing treatments for Hyperphosphatemia.

The emerging pipeline of Hyperphosphatemia is weak, with a few promising therapies under development, such as Tenapanor and PT20, which have better and improved mechanisms of actions over the existing available therapeutic options.

Ardelyx found and developed Ibsrela (tenapanor), which is a first-in-class, proprietary, oral medicine for which an NDA is under review by the FDA for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis with potential approval in the second quarter of 2021. Tenapanor has a unique mechanism of action and functions locally in the gut to prevent the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3). This leads to a conformational change of the epithelial cell junctions, significantly decreasing phosphate's paracellular uptake at the main pathway of phosphate absorption. Moreover, the drug is already approved by the US FDA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome in constipation patients. Ardelyx is conducting NORMALIZE, a study of the PHREEDOM Phase III monotherapy study, which is designed to assess the ability of tenapanor as monotherapy or in combination with sevelamer, to achieve serum phosphorus levels in the normal range in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.

PT20 is a novel iron-based phosphate binder that can treat patients with hyperphosphatemia related to dialysis or non-dialysis dependent CKD. PT20 exhibited high specificity and efficacy in phosphate binding both in vitro and in vivo. PT20 has completed one pivotal study and now requires one further pivotal study, after which regulatory filings for marketing approval in the US and Europe would be expected to follow. Shield Therapeutics anticipates that the Phase III study could potentially start in 2022. The company assumes to launch the product in the US in 2025 and Europe, Japan and China in 2026.

In addition to these therapies, the Hyperphosphatemia emerging pipeline also consists of certain therapies, which are in their early stage of development, such as VS-505 by Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, EOS789 by Chugai Pharmaceuticals, and others.

To conclude, the Hyperphosphatemia market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years due to advancements in diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of the emerging therapies during the forecast period.

The high pill burden in the current prescription pattern shows that the most common combination was calcium acetate plus sevelamer (carbonate or hydrochloride) for 2.6% of the patients. Those patients were prescribed a median of 6 calcium acetate tablets plus six sevelamer tablet for 12 phosphate binder tablets per day. It is quite clear that pill burden in CKD patients (hemodialysis) has reduced treatment adherence and poor quality of life. Observing this scenario, some companies have come up with candidates with novel mechanisms of action to lower the pill burden in Hyperphosphatemia patients, thereby improving their HR-QoL and clinical outcomes. The only challenge could be the reimbursement and patient support strategies with these therapies if the respective regulatory bodies do not provide patients with enough financial assistance.

Scope of the Hyperphosphatemia Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan , China , and Taiwan .

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), , , and . Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Hyperphosphatemia Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Hyperphosphatemia Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Hyperphosphatemia: Akebia Therapeutics, Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma, Astellas Pharma, Ardelyx, Shield Therapeutics, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Request for a Webex demo of the report @ Hyperphosphatemia Therapeutics Market

Table of Contents

1 Hyperphosphatemia Key Insights 2 Hyperphosphatemia Market Overview at a Glance 3 Executive Summary of Hyperphosphatemia 4 SWOT Analysis of Hyperphosphatemia 5 Hyperphosphatemia Disease Background and Overview 6 Hyperphosphatemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 The United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 The United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 6.4 China 6.5 Taiwan 7 Hyperphosphatemia Treatment 8 Recognised Establishments 9 Hyperphosphatemia Unmet Needs 10 Hyperphosphatemia Marketed Therapies 10.1 Auryxia: Akebia Therapeutics 10.2 Velphoro: Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma 10.3 Kiklin: Astellas Pharma 11 Hyperphosphatemia Emerging Therapies 11.1 Ibsrela (Tenapanor): Ardelyx 11.2 PT20: Shield Therapeutics 12 Hyperphosphatemia: 7MM, China and Taiwan Market Analysis 12.1 The United States Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 12.2 EU-5 Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 12.2.1 Germany Market Size 12.2.2 France Market Size 12.2.3 Italy Market Size 12.2.4 Spain Market Size 12.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 12.3 Japan Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 12.4 China Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 12.5 Taiwan Hyperphosphatemia Market Size 13 Hyperphosphatemia Market Access and Reimbursement 14 Case Reports 15 KOL Views 16 Hyperphosphatemia Market Drivers 17 Hyperphosphatemia Market Barriers 18 Appendix 19 DelveInsight Capabilities 20 Disclaimer 21 About DelveInsight

Browse full report with detailed TOC with charts, figures, tables @ Hyperphosphatemia Diagnostics Market Report

View Related Reports

DelveInsight's Hyperphosphatemia - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Hyperphosphatemia in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Hyperphosphatemia Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects.

DelveInsight's Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Global Kinase Inhibitor Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Alzheimer's disease Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 report provides an overview of disease and understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's Anemia in CKD patients - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight's ATCL Market report 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends in 7MM.

Related Posts

Read here how the market heats up as managing Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia through devices gains traction.

Discover here for Renal Tubular Acidosis Therapy market and sub-optimally effective standard of care.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also provides Business Consulting Services with a credible market analysis that will help accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Contact Us:

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP