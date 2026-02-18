Hyperproof Launches Hierarchical Scopes to Help Enterprises Scale Compliance Across Complex Organizations

New enhancement brings multi-level structure, clearer ownership, and roll-up visibility without adding manual work

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, the intelligent GRC platform, today announced Hierarchical Scopes, an enhancement to Hyperproof's Scopes feature that helps complex enterprises manage compliance programs spanning multiple entities, business units, product lines, and geographies, reducing duplicated control work, clarifying governance and ownership, and enabling consistent reporting without manual workarounds.

As organizations grow, control requirements are often shared across the business, but execution happens locally by product teams, system owners, regional operators, or acquired subsidiaries.

Hierarchical Scopes is an innovative feature unique to Hyperproof that addresses this reality by enabling multi-level scope structures that reflect how enterprises are organized, allowing teams to manage compliance with greater clarity, accountability, and efficiency.

"Compliance can't scale if your GRC platform can't reflect the complexity of your enterprise," says Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. "Hierarchical Scopes helps enterprise teams align their compliance programs to the way the business truly operates so leaders can maintain oversight and confidence, while local teams can execute and provide proof where the work happens."

The next innovation: Hierarchical Scopes

With Hierarchical Scopes, you can:

Mirror real-world organizational structures: Represent compliance scopes in a hierarchy that matches how your business is organized across subsidiaries, regions, product lines, or business units.





Scale without duplicating work: Reduce redundant setup and maintenance so teams spend less time managing the mechanics of compliance and more time managing risk.





Improve governance and accountability: Make ownership clearer from top to bottom, helping leaders understand posture while enabling local teams to operate controls and provide evidence.





Make ownership clearer from top to bottom, helping leaders understand posture while enabling local teams to operate controls and provide evidence. Streamline audit and reporting: Support assurance views at the level stakeholders need, whether that's a specific entity, a region, or an enterprise-wide roll-up.

These outcomes build on Hyperproof's Scopes approach to managing controls at scale, supporting centralized standards while enabling distributed teams to execute, track status, and demonstrate evidence.

Ready to scale compliance across complex organizations?

Hierarchical Scopes is available now for current Hyperproof customers and for organizations evaluating Hyperproof.

Request a demo of Hierarchical Scopes to see how Hyperproof helps you reduce duplication, strengthen governance, and report assurance at any level.

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that empowers IT, security, and compliance teams to manage controls at scale, integrate their risk operations, and build trust with customers. With Hyperproof, you can scale compliance across your business, automate many controls and orchestrate the rest, connect controls to risks to protect your business, and unlock new business by automating security questionnaires and trust management. Leading organizations like Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof.

To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io

