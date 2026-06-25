Hyperproof Named a Category Leader in the Enterprise GRC Chartis RiskTech Quadrant for 2026

Chartis recognizes Hyperproof for its agentic AI innovation and ability to seamlessly scale control operations across complex enterprise organizations

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, a leading AI-powered GRC platform, today announced its recognition as a Category Leader by Chartis Research in three 2026 Chartis RiskTech Quadrants: Enterprise GRC (eGRC) Solutions, Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) Solutions, and IT Risk Solutions.

The evaluation highlights Hyperproof's significant market impact and depth of offering, positioning the company as a top-tier choice for complex enterprises seeking to operationalize risk management and scale compliance operations without proportional headcount growth.

"Enterprises today face an increasingly volatile regulatory landscape and are demanding real-time visibility as opposed to static, point-in-time assessments," said Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. "Hyperproof's recognition by Chartis reinforces our position as the leading modern entrant in enterprise AI GRC based upon our ability to help enterprises build trust, reduce risk and take action to drive efficiency through their organizations"

Market-leading performance in enterprise GRC

Chartis Research designated Hyperproof as a Category Leader in the eGRC quadrant, reflecting its robust technical architecture, workflow optimization, and ease of implementation. Modern enterprises frequently experience audit fatigue and control redundancy when expanding into new markets or new frameworks. Hyperproof addresses these challenges by allowing organizations to deploy a common control set that cascades across multiple business units, subsidiaries, and product lines. This scalable control operations methodology effectively eliminates duplicate evidence collection and reduces manual compliance workflows.

"Hyperproof helps mid-market and enterprise security, compliance and risk teams across regulated industries simplify complexity, automate risk and compliance workflows, and strengthen overall operational resilience," said Michael Versace, Research Director at Chartis. "By bringing these composable capabilities together on a single platform, Hyperproof can help customers scale their business with more confidence, derisk decision-making, and improve business agility."

Comprehensive risk and third-party oversight

In addition to its leadership in enterprise GRC, Hyperproof secured Category Leaders placements in the IT Risk and TPRM quadrants. As global regulatory expectations, such as the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), reshape risk requirements, legacy vendor management approaches no longer suffice.

In contrast to the 34% of TPRM professionals who still use spreadsheets to identify and manage third-party risks, Hyperproof TPRM leverages an AI-driven assurance engine that ingests and analyzes third-party security documentation to calculate residual risk and deliver actionable remediation guidance in minutes. By integrating the centralized risk register directly with control health metrics, Hyperproof provides CISOs and security leaders with an automated, live view of interconnected risks across their internal systems and external vendor ecosystems.

To see how Hyperproof can streamline your enterprise risk and compliance operations, request a demo at hyperproof.io/request-a-demo/.

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that helps IT, security, and compliance teams manage risk, streamline compliance operations, and build trust with customers and partners. The Hyperproof platform enables organizations to manage controls at scale, automate evidence collection, orchestrate risk workflows, and centralize third-party risk management in one unified system. With Hyperproof, teams can scale compliance across the business, connect controls to risks, automate security questionnaires, and maintain continuous visibility across their security and vendor ecosystems. Leading organizations such as Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof to modernize governance and compliance operations. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit hyperproof.io.

Media Contact

Craig Unger

CEO and Founder, Hyperproof

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperproof