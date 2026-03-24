Hyperproof Launches AI Guided Experiences at RSA Conference 2026 to Transform Compliance Operations

New AI capabilities reduce manual compliance work, turning audits and continuous compliance into faster, scalable workflows.

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, a leader in compliance and risk operations, today announced Hyperproof AI Guided Experiences, a new approach applying AI to optimize governance, risk, and compliance processes (GRC). Hyperproof will demonstrate these capabilities at RSA Conference 2026 (Booth #1655).

Built for modern compliance teams, AI Guided Experiences combine intelligent agents with step-by-step workflows to automate the most time-consuming aspects of compliance, from mapping evidence to controls, to collecting and validating auditor-ready proof.

In September 2025, we introduced AI capabilities like search and summarization to help teams access and understand their compliance data. Those capabilities were a valuable starting point. Today Hyperproof announces experiences that extend beyond analysis, to help teams get their work done. Hyperproof's AI Guided Experiences help teams reach their outcomes," said Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. "AI Guided Experiences represent a fundamental shift: from system of record to system of outcomes. This is what it looks like when AI actually transforms compliance."

AI That Does the Work, Not Just Answers Questions

While many AI tools in the GRC market focus on answering questions, Hyperproof AI is designed to complete work directly within the compliance workflow.

AI Guided Experiences are embedded directly into the Hyperproof platform and tailored to each organization's unique environment including its controls, systems, and historical data. At every step, AI agents guide users, automate tasks, and surface recommendations, while keeping humans in control of final decisions.

This approach addresses a major operational challenge: the heavy manual effort required to prepare for audits and maintain continuous compliance.

Two New Guided Experiences

Hyperproof is launching two initial AI Guided Experiences:

Suggested Links

Hyperproof enhances its industry leading crosswalks with Suggested Links Agent automatically identifies relationships between controls, policies, risks, requirements, and evidence, reducing manual mapping work.

Link hundreds of audit artifacts in minutes

Automatically map evidence to audit requests and frameworks

Enable "link once, map everywhere" across the compliance program

Evidence Collection and Validation

This experience addresses one of the biggest challenges in compliance today: collecting the right evidence across multiple people and systems with complex, often opaque authentication requirements, an issue that frequently slows teams down and leads to incomplete audits.

Identify required evidence and recommend source systems (e.g., AWS, Okta)

Streamline evidence collection across stakeholders and systems, reducing manual coordination and credential back-and-forth

Apply validation tests and detect potential audit issues early

Together, these capabilities transform fragmented, manual workflows into guided, automated processes, while laying the foundation for more advanced admin-driven collection workflows in the future.

Built for Enterprise Trust and Control

Hyperproof AI is designed with enterprise-grade safeguards:

Human-in-the-loop: AI suggests; users validate

Context-aware intelligence: Recommendations are tailored to each organization

Data privacy: Customer data is never used to train external models

Organizations can scale compliance programs more efficiently and handle greater volume without increasing headcount while improving audit readiness and program maturity.

Availability

AI Guided Experiences are now available within the Hyperproof platform.

Existing customers can contact their customer success manager to enroll

New customers can request a demo at hyperproof.io/request-a-demo

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that empowers IT, security, and compliance teams to manage controls at scale, integrate their risk operations, and build trust with customers. With Hyperproof, you can scale compliance across your business, automate many controls and orchestrate the rest, connect controls to risks to protect your business, and unlock new business by automating security questionnaires and trust management. Leading organizations like Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io

Media Contact

Craig Unger

CEO and Founder, Hyperproof

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperproof