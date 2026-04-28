Hyperproof Redefines Third-Party Risk Management with New AI-Native, Evidence-Based Solution

New tiered TPRM solution replaces manual assessments with evidence-based risk intelligence, reducing review time and delivering visibility across the vendor lifecycle

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof today announced the launch of its AI-native Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that redefines the standard for vendor oversight. Engineered to eliminate the friction of manual, questionnaire-driven reviews, the platform replaces static assessments with evidence-based risk intelligence. The launch builds on Hyperproof's 2025 introduction of Hyperproof AI and its strategic acquisition of one of the industry's leading AI-native vendor management products. Together, these investments expand Hyperproof's platform from its strength in compliance automation to a multi-faceted AI-native GRC, including continuous risk management across the entire vendor lifecycle.

As global vendor ecosystems grow and regulatory pressure increases, traditional TPRM approaches such as spreadsheets, static questionnaires, and fragmented tools are breaking down. These legacy methods slow vendor onboarding, create operational bottlenecks, and limit visibility into enterprise risk exposure.

"Third-party risk has outgrown the previous generation of tools," said Craig Unger, CEO and Founder of Hyperproof. "In an era where transparency and real-time oversight define the modern enterprise, organizations can no longer afford to rely on point-in-time assessments that create operational bottlenecks. We are moving our customers toward a future of smarter answers, fewer questions, and continuous confidence across the vendor lifecycle."

Hyperproof's AI-native TPRM introduces a new model: one that analyzes genuine vendor evidence, automates workflows, and connects third-party risk directly to enterprise risk strategy.

From Questionnaires to Continuous Risk Intelligence

At the core of the Hyperproof TPRM platform is an AI-native engine that ingests and analyzes vendor artifacts, such as SOC 2® reports, penetration tests, and security policies, to generate structured, defensible risk assessments with traceable rationale. Instead of relying solely on vendor responses, organizations can evaluate actual evidence, standardize scoring, and monitor vendor risk posture across frameworks, including ISO 27001, NIST, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CAIQ, and VSAQ. The Hyperproof AI engine continuously monitors external signals across legal, financial, security, and reputational domains to surface meaningful changes in vendor risk posture. This shift replaces fragmented, point-in-time assessments with a lifecycle-based approach to third-party risk management.

One Platform: Every Stage of Maturity

Whether you are establishing foundational visibility into vendor risk or are ready to operationalize AI-driven assessments and real-time insights, Hyperproof's modular TPRM platform is designed to scale with your needs. Hyperproof TPRM can support the most sophisticated enterprise users in managing their vendor risk throughout the entire lifecycle, with capabilities spanning from initial onboarding and risk identification to continuous monitoring and compliance management. With Hyperproof TPRM, as your journey progresses and your needs grow, you have a clear path to sophistication without requiring a platform migration.

The Hyperproof TPRM platform includes a baseline of AI credits, enabling a range of business outcomes through powerful Agentic AI capabilities. As you expand and grow, additional AI credits are offered with discounts at every tier, enabling you to drive more value for your organization with increasing ROI.

Designed for Enterprise Visibility and Control

Unlike standalone TPRM tools, Hyperproof connects vendor risk directly to the broader GRC ecosystem, linking third-party risk to controls, policies, audit evidence, and risk registers.

This unified model eliminates data silos and provides organizations with a complete, real-time view of risk across both internal and external environments. By adopting this integrated approach, organizations using Hyperproof TPRM have successfully reduced vendor review times and accelerated onboarding processes. The platform ensures teams achieve consistent, audit-ready risk scoring across their vendor ecosystem, transforming third-party oversight from a manual, error-prone process into an automated, defensible asset.

Availability

Hyperproof's AI-native TPRM platform is available today. To see Hyperproof's AI-native TPRM in action, visit: hyperproof.io/product/third-party-risk-management.

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a modern, AI-powered GRC platform that helps IT, security, and compliance teams manage risk, streamline compliance operations, and build trust with customers and partners. The Hyperproof platform enables organizations to manage controls at scale, automate evidence collection, orchestrate risk workflows, and centralize third-party risk management in one unified system. With Hyperproof, teams can scale compliance across the business, connect controls to risks, automate security questionnaires, and maintain continuous visibility across their security and vendor ecosystems. Leading organizations such as Reddit, Fortinet, Appian, Outreach, and Thales trust Hyperproof to modernize governance and compliance operations. To learn more about Hyperproof, visit hyperproof.io.

Media Contact

Craig Unger

CEO and Founder, Hyperproof

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyperproof