Hyperproof's 5th Annual IT Risk and Compliance Benchmark Report Reveals a Pressing Need for Unified GRC Solutions

News provided by

Hyperproof

22 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperproof, a leading risk and compliance management software company, today announced the publication of its highly anticipated 5th annual IT Risk and Compliance Benchmark Report. This comprehensive report delves into the insights gathered from over 1,000 IT and GRC professionals, revealing key trends and best practices shaping the GRC landscape in 2024.

Continue Reading
Hyperproof's 2024 IT Risk and Compliance Benchmark Report
Hyperproof's 2024 IT Risk and Compliance Benchmark Report

The standout finding in this year's survey results revealed that more companies than ever view GRC as a holistic process and are taking steps toward getting a complete view of their risk environment and compliance obligations. 55% of respondents view risk and compliance management as integrated activities, yet 48% of respondents struggle with the difficulty of switching between multiple systems for risk management. 70% currently use a GRC software to monitor security controls and report on compliance postures, and 28% have plans to evaluate such software in 2024. Centralizing strategy, unifying risk and compliance data, and revamping approaches to cybersecurity are all becoming popular strategic objectives among respondents, especially with the rise of AI technology dismantling barriers and fostering collaboration among various GRC functions.

Other key highlights from the report include:

  • 83% of respondents have a centralized GRC program, but only 18% have tied risk and compliance activities together
  • 46% of respondents using an integrated, automated GRC tool experienced a breach vs. 78% of those who do not use a GRC tool
  • 60% of respondents expect to spend more time on IT risk in 2024

"Each year, our benchmark report provides invaluable insights into the evolving priorities and challenges facing IT and GRC professionals," said Kayne McGladrey, Field CISO at Hyperproof. "This year's findings underscore the growing need for organizations to streamline their GRC processes and adopt integrated solutions to effectively navigate the complex risk and compliance landscape."

More GRC professionals than ever are actively reducing data silos between risk management and compliance operations to gain a clearer view of their true compliance postures. In fact, only 19% of respondents manage IT risks in siloed departments, processes, or tools, a 31% decrease from 2023, and 18% of respondents have an integrated view of managing their unique set of risks, an increase of 80% year-over-year.

"These statistics highlight a clear trend towards a more unified approach to GRC," added McGladrey. "It's evident that organizations are prioritizing collaboration and transparency in their risk management efforts, signaling a need for GRC solutions that can adapt to these evolving demands."

In addition to survey data, the report includes exclusive industry insights from Hyperproof, serving as force accelerators for businesses seeking to enhance their GRC practices.

To access the full report and explore additional survey findings, visit https://hyperproof.io/it-compliance-benchmarks.

Media Contact:

Erin Nelson
Sr. SEO & Content Marketing Manager, Hyperproof
[email protected]

About Hyperproof

Hyperproof is a risk and compliance management platform that empowers IT, security, and compliance teams to automate and scale their workflows without the burden of jumping between multiple legacy platforms and spreadsheets. The Hyperproof platform enables teams to get complete visibility into their organizational risks, streamline the audit process, and reduce their ever-growing compliance workloads. Hyperproof is trusted by leading organizations like Veeva Systems, Fortinet, Motorola, Outreach, and 3M.

To learn more about Hyperproof, visit https://hyperproof.io

SOURCE Hyperproof

Also from this source

Hyperproof Closes $40 Million Growth Investment Led by Riverwood Capital to Meet Enterprise Demand for Sophisticated Risk and Compliance Management

Hyperproof Closes $40 Million Growth Investment Led by Riverwood Capital to Meet Enterprise Demand for Sophisticated Risk and Compliance Management

Hyperproof — an innovative SaaS-based risk and compliance management company, announced today the close of a $40 million growth investment led by...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.