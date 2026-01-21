Hyperquake Adds Proven Brand Marketer Gabrielle Schweickart as Director, Growth Marketing, Media, and Analytics

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperquake, the independent creative strategy, branding, and experience design agency, is very proud to announce the immediate addition of proven brand marketer Gabrielle Schweickart as Director, Growth Marketing, Media, and Analytics. The full-time staff addition was confirmed by Josh Belcher, Hyperquake's Managing Director of Brand Building.

Most recently, Gabrielle served as Director of Marketing Channels for Vera Bradley, where she and her team supported a comprehensive, company-wide rebrand. This rebrand encompassed a refreshed brand ethos and identity, a new website launch, evolved product strategy and design, and a renewed approach to storytelling, media planning, and audience strategy. Within this broader effort, Gabrielle led performance-focused marketing initiatives designed to activate the brand through the funnel and support new customer acquisition. The work contributed to renewed momentum in attracting new customers for the first time in many years.

Previously, Gabrielle served as Digital Marketing Director for Grandin Road, after beginning with the home goods retailer as a Digital Marketing Specialist in 2016. Over seven years, she designed, built, and scaled an extraordinary digital marketing program. Beginning with a multimillion-dollar Google search budget, under her direction, the budget increased 6x and spanned successful paid social, affiliate, CTV, and programmatic programs.

"We aimed high to fill this deeply collaborative role supporting multiple clients and requiring exceptional communication, client leadership, and the ability to translate marketing performance into clear business outcomes," Belcher began. "Building on our growth team's solid foundation for brand strategy/campaigns and performance/lifecycle marketing, with Gabrielle's leadership, we are already helping our clients design and execute performance marketing campaigns at the highest levels."

Gabrielle is yet another former Hyperquake client who sought to join the company. "Hyperquake has an incredible reputation and an insanely talented team," she began. "The authenticity and passion the HQ team brings to every project they work on is what I believe sets us and our work apart – it's just so good. Every time."

Given her first-hand knowledge of the gaps between brand marketing and performance/lifecycle marketing - and precisely how brand campaigns come to life through the funnel - Gabrielle looks forward to adding immense value for Hyperquake's prestigious clientele.

About Hyperquake

Hyperquake is an independent creative strategy, branding, and experience design marketing agency founded in 1986. With locations in Cincinnati, Salt Lake City, Brooklyn, and Portland, Hyperquake builds ambitious brands and experiences for those eager to activate a vision. Hyperquake specializes in strategic innovation, branded experiences, and scaling organizations for growth, working with companies ranging from small startups to global enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.hyperquake.com .

