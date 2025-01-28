Hyperquake Is Proud to Support Mayfield Brain & Spine in Launching The Brain Tumor Institute at Mayfield

Collaborating to position the Cincinnati region as a top destination for advanced brain tumor care and innovation

CINCINNATI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of independent creative strategy, branding and experience design agency Hyperquake, the Mayfield Education & Research Foundation is proud to unveil the new brand identity for The Brain Tumor Institute at Mayfield. The launch of this ambitious initiative aims to establish Cincinnati as a premier destination for advanced brain tumor care.

The Mayfield Foundation is affiliated with Mayfield Brain & Spine, one of the nation's premier independent neurosurgery practices. The Brain Tumor Institute will serve as a hub for brain tumor expertise, broaden access to clinical trials and recruit top specialists to elevate care across multiple hospital systems.

"In the best traditions of Mayfield, the Brain Tumor Institute will expand our collaborations with physicians, researchers, specialists and hospital leaders to push the boundaries of research and clinical care," said Dr. Vincent DiNapoli, chairman of Mayfield's Board of Directors and director of the Brain Tumor Institute. "Patients will be confident that they can receive the best possible brain tumor care, right here in Greater Cincinnati."

The Brain Tumor Institute will solidify Mayfield's position as the region's primary resource for patients and medical professionals seeking the latest therapies and research on brain tumors and complex cranial cases. Patients can remain close to home and within their referring health care systems while receiving elite levels of care.

With a legacy spanning 87 years, Mayfield Brain & Spine is one of the nation's leading independent neurosurgery practices, specializing in complex brain and spine disorders. Mayfield has served generations of patients in Greater Cincinnati. Its 20 neurosurgeons, one orthopedic spine surgeon and six interventional pain physicians served more than 32,700 patients in 2024. The practice is owned by a group of Mayfield neurosurgeons.

Creating a New Brand for The Brain Tumor Institute at Mayfield

To bring this vision to life, the Mayfield Foundation turned to Hyperquake to create a compelling brand identity and marketing strategy for the Institute. Hyperquake's experience with healthcare clients – including brain and neurological disorders – and its passion for Mayfield's vision were pivotal in earning this incredible opportunity.

"It was an honor to be chosen to partner with the leadership of the Mayfield Education & Research Foundation to create a brand to reflect the Institute's groundbreaking work," said Jaime Villegas, Executive Director of Client Leadership at Hyperquake. "The Institute will help so many people recognize that the best in brain tumor treatment and research is close to home."

The new visual identity is grounded in Mayfield's shared values and designed to suit its purpose, mission, and differentiated value. For Hyperquake, well known for building ambitious brands and experiences for those eager to activate their visions, Mayfield fit this pursuit seamlessly.

"We always start with the human story," said Brandon Dawson, Hyperquake Executive Director of Brand Strategy & Experience. "With Mayfield, we heard story after story of people whose lives have been touched, changed, and saved by the Mayfield team. For us, it's not about putting a stamp on the work, it's a matter of getting out of the way and shining a light on the truly amazing work they do every day."

Through its team-oriented process, Hyperquake sought to identify both the tangible and ineffable value that distinguishes Mayfield regionally and nationally to build a brand on differentiation and emotional resonance. Its immersion included input from seven distinct groups, ranging from internal stakeholders to various boards, foundations, and members of the general public. "Our goal was to uncover the untold story and characteristics driving the Institute's value, and turn it into a compelling, differentiated brand," Dawson added.

After completing a comprehensive analysis, Hyperquake developed a distinct visual identity rooted in Mayfield's voice, core values, and ethos. The new identity introduces new colors, shape language, and typography to be both welcoming and credible. This identity not only sets the Institute apart in today's marketplace but is designed for seamless evolution over time. For effective implementation, Hyperquake provided a comprehensive toolkit of polished brand assets and clear guidelines for marketing execution.

Shifting from development to execution, Hyperquake worked directly with Mayfield's marketing team to craft a targeted go-to-market strategy with both short and long-term goals. The strategy focuses on activations that build trust by leveraging Mayfield's established reputation and achievements, while positioning The Brain Tumor Institute as an exciting, new, best-in-class solution to a critical need.

As a full-service creative strategy, branding, and experience design agency, Hyperquake's ongoing strategic partnership with Mayfield will focus on establishing the new brand identity through contributions to ongoing campaign activations.

A showcase of Hyperquake's contributions to this groundbreaking brand will soon be available on its website and social platforms. To learn more about The Brain Tumor Institute at Mayfield, please visit https://mayfieldfoundation.org/brain-tumor-institute/.

About Hyperquake

Hyperquake is an independent creative strategy, branding and experience design marketing agency founded in 1986. With locations in Cincinnati, Salt Lake City and Brooklyn, Hyperquake builds ambitious brands and experiences for those eager to activate a vision. Hyperquake specializes in strategic innovation, branded experiences and scaling organizations for growth, working with companies ranging from small startups to global enterprises. For more information, visit https://www.hyperquake.com.

About the Mayfield Education & Research Foundation

The Mayfield Education & Research Foundation is an affiliated non-profit of Mayfield Brain & Spine. It collaborates with partners throughout the industry on leading-edge research on complex cranial and spine disorders. The Foundation also operates the Mayfield Surgical Innovation Center, an advanced training center for neurosurgical and orthopedic spine residents, fellows and other training programs. Founded in 1937, Mayfield Brain & Spine is a nationally known independent neurosurgery practice, with 20 neurosurgeons, one orthopedic spine surgeon and six physicians specializing in interventional pain treatments or Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. Mayfield physicians and providers served more than 32,700 patients in 2024.

NOTE TO EDITORS: Image to accompany this story here: https://darnellworks.com/hq/media/bti_logo.png

SOURCE Hyperquake