HyperQube Announces Equity Raise Led by Leawood Venture Capital

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperQube Technologies, the Arlington, Virginia, company that brings the power of "copy and paste" to complex cloud networks, today announced Leawood Venture Capital as the lead investor in their $2.5 million Series Seed financing round.

The HyperQube platform provides IT teams with the ability to replicate entire cloud networks with the click of a button. Companies benefit by reducing overall virtualization spend by up to 80% while eliminating the waste associated with replicating infrastructure. HyperQube is cloud-agnostic, with current API support for both VMWare and AWS.

Since HyperQube launched out of the Mach 37 program in 2018, the company has experienced significant growth helping enterprises spin up new networks much faster than before. Craig Stevenson, HyperQube's founder and CEO said, "With the growing remote workforce necessitating a rush to the cloud, HyperQube is poised to accelerate and manage that process while simultaneously reducing costs and enhancing security."

The HyperQube "no-code" platform helps organizations rapidly review, comment, and iterate on infrastructure as code. "We're excited to invest in HyperQube because of the substantial impact their powerful solutions can have across multiple markets," said Karl Gemperli, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Leawood Venture Capital. "As investors, we strive to identify talented and dedicated leadership teams with deep domain expertise and unique technology. Their proven platform is already helping established public and private sector partners improve their cybersecurity systems."

HyperQube plans to use the $2.5 million in funding to fuel its growth by expanding the sales, marketing, and engineering teams.

About HyperQube: HyperQube (https://HyperQube.io) is a 2018 graduate of the cybersecurity accelerator program Mach37 which included other innovative technology startups including NS8, Huntress Labs, and RunSafe Security. Founded in 2018, HyperQube is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About Leawood: Leawood Venture Capital (http://LeawoodVC.com) invests in disruptive early-stage technology companies nationwide. Founded by successful founders and experienced business operators, Leawood VC has raised multiple funds and has invested in the growth of dozens of successful portfolio companies.

