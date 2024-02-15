Hyperscale AI: Torch.AI Awarded New Patent for Autonomous Graph Compute Invention

News provided by

Torch.AI

15 Feb, 2024, 06:03 ET

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI announced today the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has formally approved and issued Torch.AI's newest patent, No. 11,842,285, for a graph compute generated knowledge mesh, which uses a groundbreaking method of in-memory artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomously decomposing, fusing, and graphing data in real-time, further building recognition for the Kansas City-based AI company as pioneers in new applied AI capabilities.

Continue Reading

"This patent presents an exciting evolution in how relationships can be used for exploring massive information ecosystems and making better decisions," said Brian Weaver, Torch.AI's Chief Executive Officer. "Graphs, which present a collection of facts and their connections, offer valuable capabilities in analyzing datasets but have historically been riddled with challenges in accommodating large scale data volumes due to brittle models, slow compute, and reliance on human processing." This new capability offers a completely new approach to data processing, analysis, and knowledge creation by bringing intelligence to the tactical edge with in-memory AI and commodity storage techniques. "We aren't using graph databases at all. It's groundbreaking," added Weaver.

The patent award is a result of collective efforts and hard work of the entire Torch.AI data engineering and data science team over the last several years. It further demonstrates the company's advancements in the data processing and AI space as they bring a new paradigm for building and deploying data infrastructure for large-scale decisioning systems in critical defense-focused missions. By performing fully automated entity linking and disambiguation in-real time using pre-trained AI, the platform aggregates complex multi-modal and multipart data from disparate sources, offering customers the ability to analyze vast data ecosystems based on geographical locations, semantic search, custom and pre-configured filters, and predictive, event-based insight detection.

In the last six months alone, the company has been awarded five AI patents, distinguishing its autonomous data ingestion, analysis, and fusion software platform that enables a central data fabric for their customers. The company also has more than 20 patents currently in development, making it one of the most innnovative AI firms in the US. 

Torch.AI is a defense-focused AI software company. Unlike traditional government contractors, their team of experts take calculated risks to self-fund R&D behind the scenes and then sells complete products "off-the-shelf" to government mission owners. They conduct deep research into understanding how AI and new data infrastructures can improve a growing array of national defense needs and missions. This allows their solutions to go from ideation to full capability deployment in weeks and months, instead of years.

About Torch.AI

At Torch.AI, we're on a journey to improve decision-making and enterprise efficiency at scale with a new form of in-memory AI for the world's most important mission-driven organizations. Today, we help improve national security, protect U.S. interests, eliminate fraud, reduce risk, and enable better customer experiences. Our team is highly mission-focused and cares deeply about their work as a leading force in the data and AI field and a key partner supporting U.S. strategic, operational, and tactical military forces, warfighters, and national defense capabilities. We're passionate about solving complex problems, through relentless dedication, resulting in amazing outcomes. Join us in our mission to help organizations unlock human potential through innovative tactical and enterprise AI solutions. 

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Torch.AI

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.