Hyperscale Cloud Providers to Capture 9 Percent of the 5G SA Workloads Market in 2027, According to Dell'Oro Group

Public Cloud 5G Workloads 5-year Cumulative Revenues to Reach $5.4 B

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, has recently updated the 5G Workloads Moving to the Public Cloud report. It projects Hyperscale Cloud Providers (HCPs) to capture 9 percent of the 5G Standalone (5G SA) Workloads market in 2027. Public Cloud 5G SA Workloads' 5-year cumulative revenues are expected to reach $5.4 B with a five-year CAGR of 65 percent.

"The forecast has been reduced due to the slow migration to 5G SA by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) for their eMMB networks and by Enterprises for their 5G SA private wireless networks," stated Dave Bolan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Some Enterprise networks are commercially deployed, but most are long-term Proofs-of- Concept or field trials, lasting as long as a few years. As a result, we forecast that HCPs such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure will capture a cumulative 6 percent of the market revenues over the next five years by hosting 5G workloads on their respective public clouds.

"In this report update, we include HCPs' revenues for the Edge (Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and for vRAN). The Edge's cumulative revenues are expected to reach $1.3 B over the next five years. The anticipated CAGR for the Edge of the Public Cloud market is 86 percent, marking it the highest growth segment for HCPs. The interest by the HCPs also extends to the IMS Core and the virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN), which are included," Bolan added.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's 5G Workloads Moving To The Public Cloud Advanced Research Report offers an overview of the market opportunity for software and infrastructure that would shift from the Telco Cloud moving to the Public Cloud. Software includes 5G Core, IMS Core, and virtualized RAN. Infrastructure includes servers and storage.

Running 5G workloads on the Public Cloud is a new market opportunity for MNOs to explore for their 5G SA deployments. The market is segmented by 5G workloads on the Telco Cloud and Public Cloud, and offers a worldwide view of the total available market in revenue over a five-year horizon.

To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group