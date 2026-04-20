Hyperscale Data Accelerates Michigan Operations Capabilities for AI Data Center and Robotics Hub

Company Advances Facility Reconfiguration and Robotics Capabilities, with Plans to Hire 500+ Employees Over Three Years

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that it is accelerating the enhancement of its Michigan operations into a combined AI data center and robotics hub, following its recently executed agreement with AGIBOT PTE. LTD. ("AGIBOT"), a developer of intelligent robotics technology.

The Company is advancing the reconfiguration of key sections of its existing building on its 34.5-acre campus to support AI infrastructure, robotics deployment, and large-scale data generation. Hyperscale Data currently operates approximately 30 megawatts ("MW") of power capacity at the site, and the Company believes there is potential to expand to over 300 MW over time.

Building an Integrated AI and Robotics Platform

Hyperscale Data is enhancing its Michigan operations to combine high-performance computing infrastructure with robotics capabilities. Sections of the existing building are being re-imagined to support robotics assembly, testing, and deployment alongside AI model training and validation.

As part of this initiative, the Company is initially dedicating more than 100,000 square feet within its existing 617,000 square foot facility to AI and robotics operations. Within this footprint, the Company plans to:

Develop robotics assembly and testing capabilities;

Build real-world environments for data collection and system validation; and

Integrate compute infrastructure with robotics-driven data generation.

Data generated through these activities is expected to be commercialized and utilized within U.S. markets, supporting domestic AI development and deployment.

Supporting Next-Generation AI Development

Hyperscale Data believes that the next phase of AI will increasingly depend on real-world data and physical system training in addition to traditional digital datasets.

The Michigan campus is being developed to support:

Machine-generated data from robotics operating in real environments;

Human (egocentric) data capture for contextual learning;

Testing and validation of robotic systems; and

Training workflows for advanced AI models.

Workforce Expansion and Regional Impact

Hyperscale Data expects to hire more than 500 employees over the next three years to support its Michigan operations. Anticipated roles include robotics engineers, AI data specialists, infrastructure personnel, and operations staff.

The Company expects to pursue opportunities to support frontier AI developers, those advancing large-scale models and next-generation robotics systems, and high-performance computing platforms as demand for these capabilities evolves.

Investor Webcast

Hyperscale Data invites investors and the public to join its previously announced Tuesday webcast, where management will provide additional details on the Michigan enhancement, robotics strategy, and AI infrastructure plans. To register for the webcast, please visit here.

The webcast will feature:

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer; and

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman.

Executive Commentary

William B. Horne, Chief Executive Officer of Hyperscale Data, stated:

"We are enhancing our Michigan operations into a scaled AI and robotics platform that supports both high-performance compute and real-world data generation. This next phase of development positions us to support evolving AI workloads while creating high-quality jobs in the region."

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, added:

"This initiative builds on our existing infrastructure and expands it into a more comprehensive AI ecosystem. By combining compute, robotics, and data generation in a single environment, we are developing infrastructure aligned with where artificial intelligence is heading."

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the second quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.